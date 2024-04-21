Highlights Ryan Garcia scored an upset victory over Devin Haney in Brooklyn

Garcia dropped Haney three times in his majority decision win.

Henry Garcia had plenty to say to Haney's promoter, Eddie Hearn, after the fight.

Last night, Ryan Garcia shocked the world at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, by overturning the odds and defeating two-division world champion, Devin Haney, via majority decision, after many had feared the worst for Garcia due to the copious amount of erratic moments both during press conferences and on social media.

Due to his pre-fight antics, the majority of people who were tuning into the event on Saturday night were expectant of a one-sided fight in the favour of Haney, as no one other than Garcia and his team properly knew what frame of mind the Californian fighter was truly in. However, all of those fears evaporated in the first round when Garcia rocked Haney with a sharp left hook, as Devin was looking to get into his rhythm with the jab.

Ryan Garcia Dropped Haney Three Times in Upset Victory

'King Ryan' claimed a majority decision win in Brooklyn

After an early scare, Haney was able to get back into his rhythm, and the fight was beginning to look like Haney was going to outpoint Garcia comfortably. That was until the seventh round, where madness ensued, as once again, Garcia's trademark left hook did damage, dropping 'The Dream,' leaving him hanging on for dear life. Haney touched the canvas twice more in the same round, although, both were not scored as knockdowns, and Garcia was deducted a point for punching while the referee was breaking the two fighters up.

Haney then seemed to be regaining his composure in the fight in the eighth and ninth, but in the 10th, the fight fell out of his grasp, as Garcia's speed and power were too much for him, and was put down twice in the 10th, and once in the 11th.

Unfortunately, despite victory on the evening, Garcia's inability to hit weight means he will walk home empty-handed, as he did not qualify to win the WBC world super lightweight championship due to weighing in 3.2 pounds over the 140 limit.

After the fight, no love was lost between Ryan's father, Henry Garcia, and Matchroom boss, Eddie Hearn, as Henry interrupted an interview with Hearn.

Ryan Garcia's Dad Erupts at Eddie Hearn After Son's Win Over Devin Haney

There was no love lost between the pair backstage

Hearn - Haney's promoter - had previously speculated that Ryan 'might quit' during Saturday's fight, a suggestion that didn't go down well with Garcia Senior. The fighter's father couldn't wait to tell Hearn what he thought of him when the duo crossed paths backstage.

Their exchange began as Hearn was trying to congratulate Henry's on his son's performance, saying: "Big respect to Ryan Garcia; he was amazing," before Henry said, "You’re a piece of s***," to which Hearn responded with "Oh, really? F*** you!”

The two then continued to trade remarks towards each other, with Garcia saying: "F*** you, you know you’re a piece of s***, and that’s what you get! Now, what are you gonna say? Luke Campbell and f***ing’ Devin Haney, f*** you!”

Hearn sharply responded with "Jaron Ennis,” who is the IBF Interim World Welterweight Champion, which seemed to soothe the dialogue, ending in an embrace and an apology between the two. A slightly peculiar and humorous moment, as Garcia was airing his frustrations, feeling his son had been disrespected, but all ended peacefully upon the mention of Jaron Ennis.

After such an impressive display in the later rounds of the fight, Ryan claimed that he was not interested in a rematch, responding with "nah, no rematch" when posed with the question, but did give mention to a potential fight at Welterweight with Jaron Ennis, saying "let's run it with Boots," which may give further context to why his father softened his posture at the mention of Ennis from Hearn.