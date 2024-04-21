Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will probably not be pursuing a career in professional betting after his latest boxing wager didn't pay out. Adesanya's massive bet during the Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia bet didn't pan out the way he'd hoped it would. Before the Haney vs. Garcia fight, Adesanya posted a photo of himself embracing Haney and a screenshot of his bet slip. He placed a $20,000 bet for Haney to defeat Garcia via a knockout. If he'd won, he would have earned $40,600. But, spoiler alert. He didn't win.

Not only did Haney not get a knockout, he didn't even get a win. Garcia beat Haney on two of the three scorecards (the other was a draw) after knocking down Haney several times. No one thought Garcia would beat Haney ... but he did. Garcia served Haney the first knockdowns of his career and the first loss of his undefeated career. One thing Garcia didn't get was Haney's title. Due to missing weight, he was ineligible for the belt. After the fight was over, Adesanya came back to his post and left a comment writing, "What a fight!!! Yo lemme hold 20…" with a sweating emoji and a laughing emoji. Seems like he's taking the loss in stride.

Many people in the comments of his posts joked that he was the new Drake curse. It is an unsubstantiated claim that whoever Drake bets on will lose. Ironically, Drake broke the curse with he placed two bets on Adesanya to beat Alex Pereira at UFC 287 and a separate bet for it to be by knockout. That's exactly what happened and Drake won $1.825 million. Drake wasn't so lucky in the next fight though. He lost $500,000 betting on Adesanya to beat Sean Strickland. Instead, Strickland defeated Adesanya in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history at UFC 293. Perhaps that curse has been transferred over to Adesanya now.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 11: Israel Adesanya of Nigeria weighs in prior to UFC 271 at Toyota Center on February 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Betting among fighters is a pretty normal thing, as long as it's not UFC fighters betting on other UFC fighters. In January 2023, the UFC tightened its betting policy following controversy with James Krause and the Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke fight in November 2022. According to the new policy, the promotion "expressly prohibits" UFC fighters from betting on UFC fights themselves or through a proxy. But there is no rule about betting on other sports or even other MMA promotions.