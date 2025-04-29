Ryan Giggs was one of those rare players who went from being a talented youth prospect to truly fulfilling his potential as a senior footballer. At Manchester United, he broke into the first team in 1990 and played until 2014, winning 13 Premier League titles (among many other honours) along the way.

Playing in the academy, initially under the name of Ryan Wilson, the Welshman progressed under Sir Alex Ferguson to become one of the greatest players to ever wear the famous red jersey at Old Trafford. With that in mind, it's interesting to consider which other youngsters stood out the most for Giggs later on in his career.

Speaking recently to former teammate Rio Ferdinand on his podcast, the retired defender asked the Welshman to name which one of three talented British youngsters impressed him the most at the start of their careers.

Giggs Blown Away By 'Unplayable' Rooney

"Just an amazing player"