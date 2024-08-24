Ryan Giggs has revealed the four Arsenal players that he hated during his time as a Manchester United player. Throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s, the Gunners and United were fierce rivals. The two teams competed at the top of the Premier League, regularly battling it out for the league title.

This led to many intense showdowns over the years and the two teams, coached by managerial greats Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger, inevitably grew to hate each other. Modern-day footballers are usually able to see beyond the pitch and maintain solid relationships away from the game, regardless of what occurs while they are playing. That wasn't the case during Giggs' time playing, though. Rivalries were significantly more intense and personal back then, and feuds stretched far beyond the 90 minutes.

The Four Arsenal Players Giggs Hated

Dennis Bergkamp, Robert Pires, Patrick Vieira & Emmanuel Petit

Considering the number of intense, often violent battles that Giggs took part in alongside United when they faced Arsenal, it's only natural that things turned sour and grudges were held. During a 2019 interview with the Daily Mail, the Welshman revealed that he had a deep-rooted hate for four of the Gunners' players during his career: Dennis Bergkamp, Robert Pires, Patrick Vieira and Emmanuel Petit. He said:

"I didn't like Arsenal. I didn't like Vieira because he was dirty and got away with murder. I didn't like Petit because he had long hair. I didn't like Bergkamp. I didn't like Pires even though when you meet him now, he's actually dead nice. "I wouldn't even look at them, didn't know them, didn't want to. I wouldn't allow myself to rate any of them. "Bergkamp? Nah, I told myself he wasn't as good as Eric Cantona. I wasn't really that kind of person. It wasn't me. But you had to get that in your head, that intense dislike. "It was pure motivation. But deep down we knew they were top-drawer and that rivalry was everything to us."

GiveMeSport Key Statistic: Ryan Giggs is the most decorated footballer in Premier League history with 13 league titles to his name.

It's safe to say that the Arsenal squad likely felt the same way about many of the United players during that period too. There are few contemporary rivalries quite like the bitter feud that these two sides were embroiled in for so many years. All in all, though, Giggs will sleep soundly knowing that the Red Devils had the last laugh.

Arsenal fell away and they feuded with Chelsea for the title instead

The rivalry between United and Arsenal looked destined to last forever. However, after the Gunners went unbeaten during the 2003-04 campaign to win arguably the most famous Premier League title of all time, they slowly began to fall behind their enemies and the emergence of Chelsea as a financial powerhouse shifted the power dynamic in the top flight.

Arsene Wenger's side couldn't keep up and Sir Alex Ferguson and the Red Devils were left feuding with the Blues for the league title instead. To this day, the Gunners haven't won another league title. Giggs and his side went on to win a handful more, with success in 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2013. On a barren spell themselves now, it's been over a decade since United last lifted the Premier League title - and they're yet to do so since their legendary former winger hung his boots up in 2014.

Giggs retired, though, safe in the knowledge that he won a remarkable 13 Premier League titles throughout his career. That's 10 more than Arsenal as a whole have since the league's formation in 1992, meaning the Welshman pretty emphatically emerged victorious in his feud with their squad.