Ryan Giggs has named Inter Milan legend Javier Zanetti as the toughest player that he ever faced throughout his career. The former Manchester United winger is considered one of the most naturally gifted British players in football history, flying down the flanks at Old Trafford for the best part of a quarter-century.

One of the best crossers of a ball in football history, the Welshman tallied 264 assists to go along with his 167 goals in his club career, and was a crucial part of Sir Alex Ferguson's squads from 1991-2014, winning 35 trophies. Internationally, he earned 64 caps for his country, scoring 12 and assisting seven, winning the Welsh Football of the Year twice, in 1996 and 2006, respectively.

Having faced some of the toughest teams in England when playing in the Premier League, including Arsene Wenger's Arsenal, Jose Mourinho's Chelsea, and Gerard Houllier's Liverpool, Giggs also went to battle against some of Europe's biggest clubs in the UEFA Champions League. There, he would meet world-class opposition, including Vicente del Bosque's Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti's AC Milan.

However, when asked who his toughest ever opponent was, one name sprung to mind above the rest, and that was a former European foe.

Giggs Named Zanetti the Toughest

He said the Milan icon 'had everything as a defender'

In May 2020, Giggs sat down as a guest on MUTV's Group Chat to discuss all things Man United, where former teammate Wes Brown posed two questions. The first was the best player he had ever played alongside, with the club legend naming both Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Scholes, while he also asked him to name the best player who he had ever come up against in his career. The Welsh winger didn't hesitate in naming Zanetti in response.

The hardest player I've played against was [Javier] Zanetti for Inter Milan. He would just run all day. He used to play in midfield, so he was comfortable on the ball. He could defend, he was tough, he actually broke my nose in the quarter-finals. Zanetti had everything as a defender. He was the best I played against.

Giggs and Zanetti played against each other four times in their career, meeting in the Champions League in both the 1998/99 and 2008/09 group stages. The Red Devils would win two of the contests over the Italian giants, while they would also draw a pair.

Zanetti is widely regarded as one of the greatest wing-backs in football history, and like Giggs, the Argentine spent his entire club career with one club - Inter - where he would spend six seasons captaining the club. In 18 total seasons in Italy, he won 16 trophies, including five Serie A titles, a Champions League and a UEFA Cup, before retiring at the end of the 2013/14 campaign, at the age of 41.

Javier Zanetti - Club Career Appearances 858 Goals 21 Assists 37 Trophies Won 16

All statistics via Transfermarkt and FBRef - correct as of 16/12/2024.