Key Takeaways Ryan Gravenberch has been labelled as 'the best midfielder in the world' following recent performances.

Gravenberch has been utilised in a slightly deeper role under Arne Slot.

The Dutchman has been fulfilling the promise he showed as a teenage sensation.

Liverpool managed to get back to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday with a comfortable 3-0 dispatching of Bournemouth at Anfield. The Reds succumbed to their first defeat of the Arne Slot regime a week prior to Nottingham Forest, but a double from Luis Diaz and a beautiful curler from Darwin Nunez ensured that the home crowd went home happy this time around.

The victory over the Cherries also saw another excellent display from Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. The former Ajax man has been a regular fixture under his new manager this season, having struggled for consistent game time under Jurgen Klopp. With 100 per cent of the possible minutes available to him under his belt, fans have caught on to the 22-year-old's recent improvement and have begun paying the youngster the biggest of compliments.

Gravenberch Labelled Best Midfielder in the World

Fans have been in awe with the Dutchman's displays this season

Gravenberch's display against Bournemouth typified the breakthrough campaign that the former Bayern Munich man has had in England thus far. Not only was he comfortable in possession, completing 88% of his passes, including one key pass, but he also offered security on the defensive end of the pitch too.

Ryan Gravenberch Performance vs Bournemouth Touches 96 Pass accuracy (%) 88 Key passes 1 Ground duels (won) 8 (5) Aerial duels (won) 3 (2) Possession lost 11 Clearances 2 Blocks 1 Interceptions 1 Tackles 2 Dribble success rate (%) 100

The 21-year-old came away victorious in five of his eight ground duels and in two thirds of aerial battles. He also made two tackles, two clearances and an interception and a block apiece. His all-action display was summarised by his touch map which was released in the hours after the full-time whistle.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ryan Gravenberch ranks in Liverpool's top three in pass accuracy, interceptions and tackles per game in the Premier League this season.

The midfielder's efforts have led to some widespread praise on social media, with many jumping to the same conclusion - Gravenberch has transformed into one of the best players in his position.

This consensus on social media was shared by both Liverpool fans and rival supporters alike. One Chelsea fan wrote on X (Twitter): "I will not stop hyping up Ryan Gravenberch until everyone sees it. Genuinely one of the best midfielders in the world." This was followed by a Liverpool supporter claiming: "There's a genuine argument to be made that, on form, Ryan Gravenberch is the best midfielder in the world. He's outstanding!"

Another said: "Ryan Gravenberch is the best #6 in the world so far this season," while another commented: "Gravenberch is the best midfielder in the world. Only a matter of time before the whole world knows."

Even those who are not quite ready to make that claim believe it won't be long before the Dutchman enters the conversation with the likes of Jude Bellingham and Martin Odegaard, stating: "It’s going to take some disaster for Gravenberch at 22 to not become one of the best midfielders in the world. Making the most physical league in the world look like it’s walking pace." Check out his highlights below:

Slot 'Not Surprised' By Gravenberch's Performances

The former Feyenoord boss labelled the 22-year-old as a special talent

There were many calls for the Merseysiders to look at strengthening the middle of the park over the summer, with many deeming it to be an area of weakness. Having failed to secure a deal for Martin Zubimendi, Slot was left to look into the resources already available to him.

As a result, he began to utilise his £150,000-per-week man in a slightly deeper role than normal, where he has gone on to excel. Despite the positional adjustment, his recent success has not come as a surprise to his manager, as Slot revealed following the Champions League clash with AC Milan in midweek:

"I wouldn’t say I was surprised. I saw him playing at Ajax when he came up into the first team and everybody saw back then what a special talent he was. And probably for that reason he went to two amazing clubs, Bayern Munich and Liverpool – and you can only go to these clubs if they see you have a lot of quality. "Then it is up to us to make sure we get the best out of him and that is not only down to what as a training staff we do – also he is the most important for that."

Gravenberch's recent uptick in form shows that he's more than capable of fulfilling the promise that the ex-Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann saw in him even during his trickier time in Bavaria. "He’ll be one of the best midfielders in the world," the current Germany boss confidently predicted in 2022. Fast-forward two years and it seems that Nagelsmann's prediction is now coming true - thanks in no small part to Slot.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - accurate as of 22/09/2024.