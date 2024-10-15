Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch was 'sloppy' and 'could barely string a pass together' during the Netherlands' defeat to Germany in Munich last night, with Dutch media criticising the in-form man's display.

In a largely uneventful affair at the Allianz Arena, die Mannschaft narrowly edged de Oranje, courtesy of a ruthless finish from debutant Jamie Leweling, slamming home a loose ball in the box, following a corner. The result leaves the Netherlands second in their Nations League group, five points behind leaders Germany with two games to play.

In the midst of a disappointing night for Ronald Koeman's side, Gravenberch has drawn criticism for his inability to control the game with metronomic passing, producing a below-par performance, not aligning with his recent impressive outings in a Reds' shirt.

Gravenberch 'Sloppy' Against Germany

He struggled in Munich

Arriving from Bayern Munich in a deal worth a reported €40 million, Gravenberch struggled in his debut campaign on Merseyside. Evidently not fully entrusted by Jürgen Klopp, the 22-year-old started just 12 Premier League games all season, scoring once and delivering mixed performances.

However, since Arne Slot's arrival in the summer, the Dutch youngster appears to have found consistency within Liverpool's team, starting all seven league games under the new boss as a predominantly deep-lying midfielder. Praised for an 'insane' performance against Bologna in the Champions League earlier this month, claims that Gravenberch is becoming one of the world's best midfielders under Slot have emerged.

Having started the new season on fire, the Ajax academy graduate endured a difficult night in southern Germany last night for his national team. Deployed in a midfield trio with Feyenoord's Quinten Timber and AC Milan's Tijani Reijnders, the Liverpool midfielder won just one of his five ground duels and completed just 24 passes in his 80 minutes on the pitch.

Subsequently, Dutch outlet Football Oranje lamented the Amsterdam-born man's showing, giving him a five out of ten in their player ratings:

"Germany consistently passed through him at ease and on the ball, Gravenberch could barely string a pass together. Sloppy performance by a player in great form at club level."

Managing no shots, creating no chances and having just one touch in Germany's penalty area, Gravenberch certainly didn't influence proceedings in the final third. However, his defensive work was also negated by Julian Naglesmann's team, as he made no tackles and won one of his seven total duels.

Gravenberch's Statistics vs Germany Minutes Played 80 Touches 41 Accurate Passes 24/28 (86%) Touches in Opposition Box 1 Key Passes 0 Shots 0 Tackles 0 Ground Duels Won 1/5 (20%) Aerial Duels Won 0/2 (0%)

Liverpool Defender Not Being Used Well For Nation

Alexander-Arnold was deployed at left-back

Another Liverpool player whose international performance this week has prompted debate in the national media is Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was deployed at left-back by interim England manager Lee Carsley, during the Three Lions' 3-1 win over Finland. Journalist Henry Winter provided his verdict on the right-back being used on his weaker side, arguing it's not the best use of his talent'.

The defender did bend a spectacular free-kick beyond Finland's goalkeeper to double England's lead 16 minutes from time, but generally struggled to assert his creative prowess on the game, managing no key passes. While filling in on the left-hand side was likely a matter of circumstance, due to the lack of other natural options in this position, Winter revealed he wasn't an advocate for it on X.

All Statistics via FotMob - correct as of 15/10/2024