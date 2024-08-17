Highlights Ryan Gravenberch impressed in his new midfield role during Liverpool's Premier League opener against Ipswich Town.

A lack of transfer activity in the midfield department could benefit Gravenberch, who may secure the first-choice role.

Arne Slot praised the Dutchman's efforts in the 2-0 victory, with the midfielder potentially saving the club millions.

Liverpool kicked off their 2024/25 Premier League campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win against newly-promoted Ipswich Town. Arne Slot's men had to weather an early storm as the Tractor Boys came flying out the gates, but the technical ability of the Reds' players proved the difference in the end.

Some supporters have questioned the lack of activity in the transfer market thus far when it comes to the Merseyside-based outfit. Liverpool are the only Premier League side not to have signed any new players, although it's not through a lack of effort.

Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi looked to be the man to put an end to the club's long-running issues in the number six position until a change of heart saw the Spaniard opt to remain with his boyhood club. This left fans frustrated and decision-makers at Anfield red-faced. However, the new manager may have put his excellent coaching into effect, with Ryan Gravenberch starring in the opening day triumph at Portman Road.

Ryan Gravenberch Shines vs Ipswich

The ex-Ajax star impressed in a new role

Flanked by both Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, the Dutchman was named as the lynchpin of the Liverpool midfield for the trip to Ipswich. Gravenberch had an inconsistent debut season in England under Jurgen Klopp but may have now found his position in the team.

Previously utilised as more of a box-to-box midfielder, the 22-year-old was able to show his supreme composure on the ball and get more involved physically than he's managed to in the past. Slot's men had to deal with the early pressure from Kieran McKenna's hard-working Ipswich team, with Gravenberch being one of the few in red to have escaped the first-half with any credit in the bank.

The £34 million signing from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023 was a huge part of a dominant second period, with Szoboszlai and Mac Allister picking up their levels alongside him in the engine room. Having played zero minutes for the Netherlands at Euro 2024, the number 38 has returned to club football looking full of energy and hungry to prove himself.

He linked up brilliantly with those around him and wasn't fazed by the high-pressing system the Premier League new boys implemented to try and catch the Reds out. Not only did he carry out all the simple duties required of the man protecting the backline, but Gravenberch was able to stretch his long legs and drive forward with the ball to drag his side up the pitch. The opposition struggled to deal with the elegant nature of his 6'4" frame gliding across the surface at Portman Road. View his highlights below:

Gravenberch Highlights Squad Strength

The Reds may hold off on signing a new midfielder

The £51 million pursuit of Zubimendi collapsing could well prove to be a stroke of luck for Slot. Changing the role Gravenberch plays in the middle of the park could be masterstroke based on the display in the first league game of the season. Had he signed his priority target in Zubimendi, it's unlikely his compatriot would've got a chance to shine.

There may also be less urgency for the club to go out and secure another player for this position. It was pointed out as a weak area in the squad with Wataru Endo being the only naturally defensively-minded midfielder at Anfield, but Gravenberch could cement his place as the first-choice, with the Japanese captain not deemed suitable for Slot's possession-based style of play.

Having won six duels, the young ace proved many wrong. Some fans believed he wasn't aware of the massive physical advantage he has over the majority of opponents he faces, but that was proved false on the day. Gravenberch was more progressive than some players who sit in front of the centre-backs, playing nine forward passes. This proved helpful in the second-half as Liverpool had massive success from getting the ball forward as quickly as possible.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Virgil van Dijk (85) completed more passes vs Ipswich than Ryan Gravenberch (59).

It's not the first time fans have seen him play in this role, as the Dutchman impressed in a deeper role in his final pre-season appearance against Sevilla. Unless a huge name signing came in the door - and it doesn't look as necessary as it previously had - the role looks to be his to lose.

Ryan Gravenberch Statistics vs Ipswich Town Statistic Number Passes Completed 59 Pass Accuracy 86.4% Total Tackles 3 Dribbles 1 Duels Won 6 Recoveries 2

Arne Slot on Gravenberch Display

The manager said he 'helped' the team's second-half display

When asked about Gravenberch's performance during his post-match press conference, Slot explained the qualities he brought to the team in his new position, while crediting others in helping him. The 45-year-old stated:

"Of course, Ryan is attacking-minded but if we play with him then the rest of the team needs to help him as well. It takes a lot of effort for the attackers and the attacking midfielders to help him there, but what we do know with Ryan is that he can play the ball forward if he sees options to do so. That helped us today, especially in the second half."

Gravenberch Can Impress This Season

He's got off to a great start

With the backing of his new boss, there's every chance Gravenberch becomes one of the latest players to elevate their levels at Anfield. He'll be the front-runner to play in the same role against Brentford in the first home game of the campaign.

Only time will tell if the decision to stick with the current crop of midfielders is the correct one. If more members of the first-team can step up in the way the Dutch sensation has, then the new era under Slot looks more than promising.