Key Takeaways Liverpool climbed to the top of the Premier League after beating Wolves 2-1 on Saturday night.

Goals from Ibrahima Konate and Mohamed Salah helped an uninspired Reds to victory.

Ryan Gravenberch's standout performance earns him praise from both his own fans and fans of other teams.

Liverpool fans will enjoy looking at the Premier League table this Saturday night as they climbed to the top thanks to a 2-1 victory over Wolves at Molineux. Goals in either half from Ibrahima Konate and Mohamed Salah were enough to claim all three points, despite an equaliser from Rayan Ait Nouri.

The win sends the Reds above title rivals Arsenal and Manchester City as Arne Slot continues to prove why he was chosen to takeover from legendary boss Jurgen Klopp. Slot has worked wonders with the squad that was left at his disposal, despite the fact he was unable to bring in many of his own players - Federico Chiesa being the only addition to the team this season.

Despite that, the Dutch coach has been able to get the most out of his stars and has even been able to guide some players to new heights. That could not be more true of Ryan Gravenberch, whose Man of the Match display in the Black Country continued his exceptional form this season. After another top tier performance, fans across the league are all beginning to stand up and take notice of the 22-year-old.

Fans Rave About Gravenberch's Display

The Dutchman was the shining light in an average Liverpool performance

Despite the fact the visitors walked away with maximum points in the bag, it was far from the best of showings by the new league leaders. Despite having the better part of possession, the Reds created little in terms of clear-cut opportunities, and were second best throughout much of the first period.

If there was one man who could keep his head held high though, it was Gravenberch. The former Ajax youngster topped the charts in pass accuracy, duels won and tackles on the night, emphasising his importance to a stubborn and resilient side.

Ryan Gravenberch Statistics vs Wolves Statistic Figure Touches 73 Pass accuracy 92% Long pass accuracy 100% Passes in final third 19 Ground duels won 7/7 Aerial duels won 1/1 Tackles completed 3

His efforts did not go unnoticed either, with there being a groundswell of support from not only Liverpool supporters, both fans of other clubs online too. One Chelsea fanatic expressed their jealousy over the Reds midfielder, stating: 'Liverpool hit the jackpot with Ryan Gravenberch. Absolutely insane player.'

Unsurprisingly, those backing the Anfield outfit shared similar views, with one person suggesting that the superstar was 'immune to bad performances. Another noted how Gravenberch was one of the few players to put in a decent shift on the night by saying it was 'insane that we only sent Ryan Gravenberch to the Molineux and he came away with a 2-1 win' and that the Dutchman was the 'best midfielder in the league on form.'

A more detailed response was given by one fan, who shared some of the player's statistics: 'Ryan Gravenberch isn't even 23 until the end of the season. He is so so good. He is going to be one of the best midfielders on the planet in the upcoming generation of young players. Oozes in class in everything he does. Nowhere near his peak years.'

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ryan Gravenberch ranks in the top three for pass completion, tackles per game and interceptions per game for Liverpool in the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Related 12 Best Midfielders in the Premier League Right Now (2024) Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Fernandes and Martin Odeagaard all feature in the Premier League's top 12 midfielders right now.

Gravenberch on His New Role

The midfielder has been operating deeper under Arne Slot

While it was initially a surprise to see Slot push a usually forward-thinking Gravenberch back to operate as more of a number six, it has proven to be a stroke of genius. Speaking on this, the former Bayern Munich man revealed the conversation he had with his manager about the positional switch and how much he is relishing his newfound responsibilities:

"I had a little chat with him [Slot] and he said I have to focus on the No.6 and No.8 positions. Now I play at No.6. In the past I played it as well so I know what I have to do. I’ve enjoyed playing there. "It’s a little bit of a different system than we played last season, but I think everyone has adapted to it. Now we have to build it further and further. I think at the end we can be a really dominant team."

His success in the role has come as no surprise to the former Feyenoord head coach, who revealed that he was aware that the midfielder was capable of playing in such a way since he first saw him break through in the Eredivisie. If he can continue to build on those performances, the assertion that he is among the best midfielders in the league will certainly hold more weight.