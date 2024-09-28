Liverpool stars Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch praised the Reds' resilience and spirit following an all-important victory over Wolves on Saturday night. Konate had headed his side ahead on the stroke of half-time, while Mohamed Salah ensured all three points returned to Anfield from the penalty spot.

The result gives Arne Slot's men plenty of reason to celebrate, as it means they leapfrog both Arsenal and Manchester City to assume top spot in the Premier League. Despite that, the French international was honest in his post-match reaction, crediting his side's effort while also making his feelings known about the decision to name teammate Ryan Gravenberch Man of the Match.

Konate: 'Wolves Made it Tough'

Gravenberch also clear what his side's aspirations this season must be

Speaking to Sky Sports after the full-time whistle, the defender admitted that the 19-time champions of England were not at their best at Molineux, but dug in to come away with the win:

"Wolves were very good today, they started really well and the first half was a little bit tough for us. After we scored, we then had a little bit more control of the game. Then they came back and thankfully we got the second. It was a great battle until the end and thankfully we won and got three points."

Meanwhile, Dutch midfielder Gravenberch, who accompanied Konate to the post-match interview, spoke highly of the Frenchman's performance while also making it clear what the minimum expectations of the squad are this season:

"I think a team like Liverpool always has to be in the top four. We keep pushing but it’s still really early. "At the end, we did really good. Ibou [Konate] defended really well. You saw the last second when he came, you cannot get past him because he is so big."

Konate and Gravenberch Tussle Over POTM Award

The defender believed he should've won the award

While it was all smiles from the duo, there was a brief moment of contention and hilarity when Gravenberch was awarded with the man of the match award. Konate was quick to make his feelings known, calling out pundit Gary Neville for his decision:

"Sky Sports, who decides who is the man of the match? How is this possible? This is my brother, I have to give it to him. Milan I score. Today I score. What have I got to do to deserve it? What happened? You have to talk with them and whoever decides it."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ibrahima Konate made two interceptions, one clearance and was dribbled past zero times in Liverpool's win over Wolves.

While Gravenberch struggled to hold back his laughter, his teammate eventually conceded that he was a worthy recipient of the honour. Despite Konate's header to put Liverpool in front and a solid defensive display, including a crucial last man challenge late on, he was at fault for Wolves' equaliser as he lackadaisically gifted possession to his opponents inside the penalty area, allowing Rayan Ait-Nouri to finish from close range.

This was clearly not lost on head coach Slot come his interview, as when he was asked about the man of the match debate, he responded by questioning if his centre-half had forgotten about the costly error.