Key Takeaways Liverpool secured a big win in the Champions League against Bologna at Anfield, with Mohamed Salah and Alexis Mac Allister scoring.

Ryan Gravenberch has been lauded by fans for his performance in the match, with one describing him as 'insane'.

Gravenberch has been Liverpool's stand-out performer following Arne Slot's arrival at the club, putting in excellent performances on a regular basis.

Liverpool – and Arne Slot, in particular - had Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah to thank for scoring their brace of strikes in their 2-0 Champions League victory against Bologna, but fans are lauding praise on Ryan Gravenberch for yet another exceptional performance.

Many Anfield supporters wondered, especially after missing out on Martin Zubimendi’s signature over the summer months, what their engine room would look like after Mac Allister played in the No.6 role for the majority of Jurgen Klopp’s final season at the helm.

Up stepped Gravenberch. Signed by the Merseysiders for a £34.2 million-worth fee in the summer of 2023, the midfielder had a difficult maiden campaign with the Reds but, ultimately, has kicked on with his Anfield career since the 2024/25 campaign got underway.

Performance after performance, the Dutchman – a 14-cap international for Oranje – has become one of the pivotal figures in a new-look Liverpool, led by Slot and his entourage. Long gone are the days of Fabinho screening and sweeping up in front of the back four – and now, it’s Gravenberch’s time to shine.

Gravenberch’s Display vs Bologna in the Champions League

The Dutchman completed 100% of his tackles alongside nine recoveries

As mentioned, fears grew among the Anfield faithful as to who was going to perform at the base of Liverpool’s midfield this season as they look to surprise the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City – two of the primary title-chasing candidates.

Zubimendi’s failed switch from Real Sociedad to the red side of Merseyside has allowed Gravenberch to flourish, with fans calling him ‘the best No.6 in the world so far this season’ – but how right are they?

Still just 22 years of age, despite seemingly being in and around the football echo chamber for decades now, Gravenberch’s display against a stubborn Bologna outfit in front of a roaring home crowd typifies how well he has settled into life under Liverpool’s new management.

Gravenberch's 24/25 Premier League Stats vs Liverpool Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 540 =1st Average passes per game 66.2 3rd Tackles per game 2.5 2nd Interceptions per game 1.7 2nd Clearances per game 0.8 6th Dribbles per game 0.7 5th Overall rating 7.26 4th

Allowing the likes of Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai more license to roam further forward, the ex-Bayern Munich prospect completed nine recoveries against the Serie A side, while also winning four duels – all of which were on the deck.

In tune with his defensive robustness, the midfielder also won 100% of his tackles (1/1), cleared the ball on the solitary occasion. But, that said, he also displayed his knack of driving through a sea of bodies with three of his four dribbles being successful (75%).

His latest display is just one of many performances that have rocked Liverpool fans’ world – and what’s scary is that it is becoming second nature for the three-time Eredivisie winner to take a game by the scruff of its neck, while going unnoticed at the fulcrum of a well-drilled Liverpool side.

Publicly hailed as an ‘insane’ central midfielder for his routinely effortless performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers, fans should get used to seeing the 2002-born talent at the base of their midfielder.

Much to the delight of those associated with Liverpool, Football Insider have reported that Slot has informed Gravenberch that he is the primary choice for that position for the foreseeable future, with his red-hot form making him an undroppable asset to his compatriot.

Liverpool Fans React to Gravenberch’s Stunning Peformance

‘He has the potential to be a Liverpool legend’

Since Fabinho’s departure in the summer of 2023, when the ever-reliable Brazilian joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, Liverpool have lacked a layer of steel in their engine room – and hence why they entered the market for Zubimendi and others.

Fear not, though, as the club’s fanbase are more than happy with how Gravenberch has begun his career under Slot’s stewardship, with one fan praising him for his development from a player he was ‘not fussed about’ into one who is playing at a world-class level week upon week.

“I genuinely don’t think I’ve seen a player improve so much from one season to the next like Gravenberch has this year. He’s gone from someone I wasn’t fussed about to playing at a world-class level almost every week. He’s insane.”

Another supporter said: “Running out of words to describe this guy. Has the potential to be a Liverpool legend”, while another insisted that he has quickly become Slot’s best player every game he plays: “It’s actually mental that Gravenberch is consistently out best player every game.”

Gravenberch’s insane development was touched upon once again with one fan stating: “Ryan Gravenberch’s transformation needs to be studied. He’s ridiculously too good.”, while another said: “Ryan Gravenberch, by the way. Just no words at this stage. What a footballer.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gravenberch is Liverpool’s 17th most expensive signing in their history, having signed for £34.2 million

Perhaps most pertinently, a fan used the word ‘confidence’ to why the ex-Ajax hotshot has gone from strength to strength since Slot and his entourage arrived at Anfield post-Klopp’s departure: “Gravenberch with confidence is a scary player.”

The latter is correct. Sometimes all a player needs is belief. Having played for two of Europe’s biggest clubs in the past, there was never any doubt about his talent – that was already proven. Slot has just unlocked his potential – and, perhaps, Liverpool fans will forever be indebted to their new boss.