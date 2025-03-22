Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has pulled out of the Netherlands squad this week for 'precautionary reasons' according to BBC reporter Nizaar Kinsella.

Gravenberch featured for Liverpool against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final, where the Reds were defeated 2-0 at Wembley Stadium. The 22-year-old picked up a slight knock in that game, but was called up to Ronald Koeman's squad for the international break.

The Netherlands are set to face Spain twice in the Nations League across a two-legged tie. Their first match comes on Sunday evening as they travel to Spain for the opening leg in the quarter-final.

The Liverpool midfielder pulls out

Reporting on X, journalist Kinsella for the BBC has confirmed that Gravenberch pulled out of the Netherlands squad for 'precautionary reasons'. It doesn't appear to be a significant injury, which is a huge blow for Liverpool as they aim to secure the Premier League title.

"Told Ryan Gravenberch pulled out of the Netherlands squad for precautionary reasons. He should be ready for Liverpool's important title run in."

Gravenberch is enjoying an impressive season with the Reds, with Arne Slot coming in and deploying the Dutch international in a defensive midfield role. The 22-year-old, described as 'unbelievable' by former Manchester United captain Gary Neville, has flourished in a slightly deeper position. It's been a bit of a surprise with many supporters disappointed that the Liverpool recruitment team failed to bring in a natural number six during the summer transfer window.

Instead, Gravenberch was given the responsibility, and he will be needed in the remaining weeks of the Premier League season. Although Slot's side sit at the top of the table, 12 points clear, they can't afford to get complacent and will need the likes of Gravenberch performing at their best.

Up next for Liverpool is the Merseyside derby against Everton, before they face Fulham, West Ham, and then Leicester. The Reds will also play Tottenham, Chelsea, and Arsenal in April and May as they aim to wrap up the Premier League title.