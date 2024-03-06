Highlights Ryan Gravenberch's injury was not as serious as first feared against Chelsea, with a potential return this month.

Redmen TV presenter Ste Hoare has provided a positive update on Gravenberch's fitness status.

Klopp's injury crisis has improved, with a host of players returning over the next few weeks.

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch suffered what looked like a worrying injury against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup back in February, but Redmen TV presenter Ste Hoare has provided a positive update on his fitness.

The Dutch international was stretchered off at Wembley Stadium in the first half against Chelsea, adding yet another name to Jurgen Klopp's lengthy injury list at the time. Their fitness crisis has improved over the last few weeks, and Gravenberch's injury isn't as bad as first feared.

Gravenberch Injury Not as Serious as First Feared

He could return this month

Redmen TV presenter Hoare has provided an update on the fitness of Gravenberch, claiming that it's not as serious as originally feared and he could be fit enough to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League after the international break...

"Ryan Gravenberch's injury is nowhere near as serious as was first feared when he was stretchered off in the final. He should, all being well, be fully fit for the Brighton game after the international break."

It's a major boost for Klopp as the Merseyside club aim to mount a serious charge to win the Premier League title in the final few months of the campaign. The Gravenberch news isn't the only positive injury update out of Anfield today, with Mohamed Salah spotted in training ahead of their Europa League clash against Sparta Prague.

The international break has come at an ideal time for Gravenberch and Liverpool as they aim for a fully fit squad to tackle the business end of the campaign. The 21-year-old will have around three weeks to recover after the Reds face Manchester City in the Premier League at the weekend, giving him plenty of time to regain his fitness for their fixture against Brighton.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ryan Gravenberch has made more appearances off the bench (10) than starts (9) this season in the Premier League.

Liverpool's Managerial Search Continues

Alonso, De Zerbi, and Amorim Shortlisted

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently spoken to GIVEMESPORT about Liverpool's search for a new manager, with Klopp announcing his decision to leave Anfield at the end of the season. With the German boss giving the Reds plenty of time to find a successor, it's set to be an extensive and thorough process before a new manager is appointed.

Jacobs has suggested that Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso is the obvious leading candidate, but Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim also ranks highly on Liverpool's data model. The Merseyside outfit are looking to take an analytical approach in the process to ensure they find the best fit to replace Klopp.

Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi is also another name that has been mentioned. All three managers are contracted to their respective clubs at the time of writing, so it certainly won't be easy to prise them away.

All stats courtesy of FBref