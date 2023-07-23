Liverpool's potential transfer target would now prefer a move to the Premier League this summer, despite interest from three Italian clubs, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds have acted fast in the transfer window, but their business isn't expected to end there.

Liverpool transfer news - Latest

Alexis Mac Allister and Domink Szoboszlai were the first two players to arrive at Anfield this summer.

With multiple midfielders leaving earlier in the year, the middle of the park was an area in which Jurgen Klopp had to reinforce.

After failing to qualify for the Champions League last season, Klopp will know that the Merseyside club must improve next term, and reinforcements will be necessary.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Reds could move to sign Romeo Lavia this summer if outgoings continue in Liverpool's midfield.

The lack of Champions League football hasn't been a deterrent for the likes of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, and Liverpool fans will be hoping that they continue to secure targets without competing in Europe's elite club competition.

The history and size of the club clearly still makes the club an attractive prospect for players.

Now, Galetti has discussed some midfield options for Liverpool this summer, with one player in particular keen on a move to England.

What has Galetti said about Liverpool?

Galetti has suggested that Liverpool have Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch on their list this summer.

The journalist adds that despite interest from multiple clubs in Italy, the Dutchman, dubbed as 'dominant' by one of his former youth coaches Brian Tevreden, wants to play in the Premier League next season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Gravenberch could leave Bayern Munich on a personal transfer this summer and he prefers a move to the Premier League despite interest from Italian clubs.

"During the talks between Inter and Bayern for Yann Sommer, the Nerazzurri explored negotiations for the Dutch player, but they consider him too expensive. Juventus and AC Milan were on his tracks, Napoli are now following him, but the player has confirmed that he wants to land in England.

"At the moment, Liverpool have the midfielder on their list, also with Romeo Lavia and Khephren Thuram."

What's next for Liverpool?

Considering some of the names mentioned by Galetti, it appears that signing a midfielder could be a priority for the club this summer, despite the additions of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai.

Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are both edging closer to moving to Saudi Arabia, so Klopp could be left short in midfield despite the incomings earlier in the transfer window.

Gravenberch could be a good option for the Reds, but he's certainly not the only one.

As per the Liverpool Echo, aside from the players already named, Joao Palhinha is also another player who could potentially arrive at Anfield this summer.

BILD journalist Christian Falk has also told GIVEMESPORT that Manu Kone is an option for Liverpool, with sporting director Jorg Scmadtke a big fan of the player in question.