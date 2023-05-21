Liverpool will be in the market for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch in the summer if he becomes available, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The 21-year-old has struggled for game time since his move to Germany.

Liverpool transfer news - Ryan Gravenberch

Gravenberch signed for Bayern at the beginning of the season for a fee of £16m, according to the BBC.

However, since joining the Bundesliga side, Gravenberch has started just two league games, coming off the bench 20 times, as per FBref.

Now, as per talkSPORT, Liverpool are interested in signing the Dutch midfielder, who will reportedly hand in a transfer request ahead of the summer window.

With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and James Milner out of contract at the end of the campaign, the Reds will have to invest in new midfielders.

However, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has recently told GIVEMESPORT that he doesn't believe Gravenberch is good enough to get into Liverpool's side at the moment, despite their disappointing season.

Gravenberch recently express his frustration at the lack of game time in Germany.

He said: "Training and playing at the top level for a year is beautiful and instructive. I say playing, but it's mainly training. That has to change next season, then I really want to play weekly again.

"I haven't spoken to the club management yet, so just wait and see what happens. But it's clear that this role does not match my expectations."

The Bayern midfielder is still extremely young and has plenty of time to grow, and there does appear to be genuine interest, according to Italian journalist Romano.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Gravenberch?

Romano has suggested that Bayern aren't willing to discuss selling Gravenberch at the moment, but if things change, he expects Liverpool to be there.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "They don't want to negotiate at this stage, so if at some point this summer, Bayern will decide to put him on the market and to negotiate, Liverpool will be there for sure.

"Otherwise, I think it's going to be complicated because, as of today, Bayern have no intention of opening talks."

Would Gravenberch be a good signing for Liverpool?

It's difficult to judge Gravenberch from his time at Bayern due to a lack of game time, but there's a reason they signed him in the first place.

During his last season at Ajax, the Amsterdam-born midfielder averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.17 in the Eredivisie.

Gravenberch also provided five assists, two goals, and 2.69 tackles and interceptions per game, as per FBref.

If Liverpool are looking to sign an elite-level midfielder in the summer, then Gravenberch wouldn't be a bad addition on top of that.