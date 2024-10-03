Key Takeaways Liverpool's failure to sign Martin Zubimendi has allowed Ryan Gravenberch to flourish at Anfield during the 2024/25 season.

Although Zubimendi has better attacking stats than Gravenberch so far this term, the Dutchman has been more impressive defensively and in possession.

Liverpool's need to sign a midfielder in the transfer window has been dramatically reduced by Gravenberch's improved performances.

The 2024 summer transfer window was unquestionably a disappointment for Arne Slot and Liverpool. Having pursued top target Martin Zubimendi for most of the period, the Real Sociedad midfielder dealt a hammer blow to the Reds by rejecting them to stay in Spain.

At the time, it was devastating for the Premier League outfit, who needed to reinvigorate their engine room. But it has turned out to be a massive blessing in disguise.

Zubimendi's rejection meant that Slot was forced to rely on Ryan Gravenberch. Utilised mainly as a rotational option under Jurgen Klopp, his performances have risen to new heights under Liverpool's new manager, with fans describing his most recent display against Bologna as 'insane'.

There is the chance that the Reds will return for Zubimendi, though, with them still interested in signing him in the coming months. But is Slot better off signing the Spaniard or sticking with the impressive Gravenberch? Using Squawka's comparison matrix, the performances of both players in their respective leagues during the opening games of the 2024/25 season have been compared to see if Liverpool should have pursued their target harder in the summer months.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gravenberch only started 12 Premier League games in 2023/24. He has already started six in 2024/25.

Attacking Statistics

Zubimendi steals march on Gravenberch going forward

Although Slot will want whoever plays alongside Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to be more of a defensive presence, being able to contribute effectively going forward is still important for any number six. And it is here where Zubimendi shines over Gravenberch.

Boasting a better shot per 90 record, the Spaniard has had greater licence to attack under Imanol Alguacil, playing more of a box-to-box role than Liverpool's current midfielder, who has more defensive duties. Also leading in goals per game and chances created, Zubimendi could be a valuable asset for Slot in games Liverpool are expected to dominate, should the club decide to pursue him again.

The only attacking statistic where Gravenberch comes out on top is in shooting accuracy, which is at an impressive 100%. However, having only taken two shots in the Premier League since the start of the season, it's hardly a surprise.

Ryan Gravenberch and Martin Zubimendi's 2024/25 Attacking Statistics Compared (per 90) Stat Ryan Gravenberch Martin Zubimendi Shots 0.4 0.7 Shot accuracy 100% 60% Goals 0 0.2 Chance Created 0.4 0.6

Passing and Possession Statistics

Gravenberch comes alive when on the ball

When it comes to quality on the ball, though, Gravenberch outshines his rival in almost every statistic. His passing has been one quality fans have praised regularly this season, and the numbers support their claims too. The Dutchman attempts far more passes than Zubimendi in every league game and records a higher completion rate too, both long and short.

Considering that the Sociedad ace appears to be operating further up the pitch, though, it is maybe more understandable why he is less accurate. Zubimendi will take more risks to find attacking teammates, while Gravenberch's role means he is focusing on retaining possession rather than making ambitious passes.

Looking at their dribbling abilities, both players have their own strengths. While Gravenberch attempts more take-ons in every game, it is Zubimendi who has the greater success rate. But it is the former who is presently performing better on the ball overall. And when you factor in what Liverpool currently need, a defensive-minded player who can provide balance in midfield, the case for sticking with Gravenberch only strengthens.

Ryan Gravenberch and Martin Zubimendi's 2024/25 Possession Statistics Compared (per 90) Stat Ryan Gravenberch Martin Zubimendi Passes Attempted 66.3 59.1 Passing Accuracy 88.92% 85.78% Long Pass Accuracy 64.71% 61.76% Chances Created 0.4 0.6 Possession Lost 9.4 10.6 Take-ons completed 1.1 0.7 Take-on success 60% 83.33%

Defensive Statistics

Gravenberch once again boasts better numbers

Considering what Slot wants from his third midfield option, it is only right that the most weight is given to who has performed best when their team is without the ball or competing for it. With regard to each player's duel success, Gravenberch comes out on top in nearly every department, boasting a better aerial and ground duel success percentage. Zubimendi's 5' 11" frame means he is able to get up to compete for headers, but Liverpool's current 6' 3" midfielder allows him to be as equally combative in the air as he is on the ground.

There's little to separate the pair in tackles made, but Gravenberch's long limbs mean that one of his best talents is winning possession back. He is currently averaging 1.7 interceptions and over six ball recoveries every game. The latter is nearly double what Zubimendi is averaging for Sociedad in La Liga presently.

However, were Liverpool still to sign the 25-year-old in January, they would be getting a player who doesn't mind getting his hands dirty either. He bests Gravenberch for interceptions and blocked shots per game, which highlights his all-action approach to matches, a valuable quality in modern football.

Ryan Gravenberch and Martin Zubimendi's 2024/25 Defensive Statistics Compared (per 90) Stat Ryan Gravenberch Martin Zubimendi Tackles Made 2.6 2.5 Fouls 1.7 1.3 Duels Contested 9.9 9.4 Ground Duels Contested 8.7 6 Ground Duel Success 63.46% 62.22% Aerial Duels Contested 1.2 3.4 Aerial Duel Success 71.43% 68% Clearances 0.9 2.6 Interceptions 1.7 1.5 Blocked Shots 0.2 0.4 Ball Recoveries 6.6 3.4

Gravenberch Outshining Zubimendi Presently

Spaniard could compliment him should Liverpool sign him

Looking at the statistics overall, it's hard to say that Gravenberch isn't presently performing better. He's arguably been one of the most in-form players in the Premier League, fulfilling his defensive duties with ease on a regular basis.

Although Zubimendi would have provided much needed dynamism in the middle of the pitch, having a player who could act as a shield for the backline and progress the ball was what Liverpool truly needed. Granvenberch has gone beyond expectations set for him at the start of the term, and could end up saving the club £100m should they choose not to return for the Sociedad gem.

That is not to say, though, that Liverpool shouldn't look to sign Zubimendi in the coming months. He's still a great box-to-box midfielder and, if Slot allows him to play that role, could be an excellent partner for Gravenberch, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai. But considering how balanced Liverpool have looked with the Dutchman in the team, the need to bring him in is hardly what it was a matter of months ago.