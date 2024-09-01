Key Takeaways Liverpool dominated Manchester United at Old Trafford in a 3-0 victory for the visitors.

Ryan Gravenberch stood out as being one of Liverpool's best players on the day.

The Dutchman has become key to new manager Arne Slot, playing superbly as a defensive-minded midfielder.

Manchester United's issues of yesteryear appeared to rear their ugly head once again, as they lost 3-0 in disappointing fashion to a well-drilled Liverpool side at home. Whilst the performance has sparked fierce online debate and uproar from the United faithful, the opposing fans have, understandably, been on cloud nine, with plenty of praise and adoration aimed toward Ryan Gravenberch, who put on a masterclass of a midfield display at Old Trafford.

From the off, the Dutch midfielder had the lay of the land at his disposal, breaking up play with defensive fortitude and linking Liverpool's fortunes forward with an air of specific grace.

Suitably, the 22-year-old has come under fervent praise on social media, a stark contrast to that of Manchester United's current online reception, soaking in admiration for his outstanding performance in a high-stakes fixture.

'Unbelievable' Gravenberch Bosses United

The midfielder ran the show at Old Trafford

The watching world of Premier League fans were left in awe following a sublime showing from Liverpool's midfielder. The 22-year-old, who has more frequently been something of a squad player for the Anfield outfit, was at his best in the Reds' suffocating 3-0 win, and as such has been subjected to a wave of online praise from Liverpool supporters.

Gravenberch put on a dominating performance, keeping the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford quiet to a whimper, allowing his attacking cohorts of Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah to run riot in Manchester.

The Dutchman has the stats to back the adoration up, too. Directly compared against Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro (who was slaughtered by critics following a sub-par display), Gravenberch completed more passes, more dribbles, more interceptions and won more fouls than the pair of Red Devils, whilst also adding in a clearance, two tackles and a 100% aerial battle success rate.

With Liverpool dramatically failing in their attempts this summer to sign a new defensive midfielder, in particular Martin Zubimendi, who turned them down at the last minute, the onus has been on the existing staff at Anfield to take up the mantle and impress.

Gravenberch has certainly taken to the task with maximum efficiency, having also played a strong role in wins over Ipswich Town and Brentford in the early stages of the 24/25 campaign. He looks to have blossomed from a squad player under Klopp in his maiden year at Anfield into a crucial starter in the engine room, and the best could be yet to come.

Liverpool Number Six Issues Look to be Solved

Arne Slot is getting the best out of his countryman

One person in particular who would have been thrilled with the performances on display from Gravenberch is new manager Arne Slot. The former Feyenoord boss took over the reins from Liverpool legend Klopp this summer and has got off to a sensational start in his new position with three wins from three.

And, where some may have worried over a lack of a new man in the centre, Slot was certainly not one of them. With his game against United being brandished as his best yet in a Liverpool shirt, the head coach had already outlined a new role in the team for the Dutch midfielder, as mentioned by Gravenberch:

“I had a little chat with him [Slot] and he said I have to focus on the No.6 and No.8 positions. “Now I play at No.6. In the past I played it as well so I know what I have to do. I’ve enjoyed playing there. “It’s a little bit of a different system than we played last season, but I think everyone has adapted to it. Now we have to build it further and further. I think at the end we can be a really dominant team.”

Flexible and dynamic, even though he is not directly a six by trade, Gravenberch's utilisation at the hands of Slot has been excellent thus far, and, if this vanquishing of an old foe is anything to go directly by, their worries over a lack of a new man in the middle may be quickly quelled by the 22-year-old.