After Liverpool’s 3-1 away victory over AC Milan in their Champions League opener at San Siro, journalist James Pearce was full of praise for midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who "went up another level" on Tuesday night.

The Dutchman continued his fantastic start to the season with an impressive performance as he was awarded UEFA's Man of the Match award after the game.

Arne Slot’s side bounced back in Italy after a shock 1-0 home loss to Nottingham Forest at Anfield last weekend. Despite conceding first, Liverpool scored three past Mike Maignan with Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai on the scoresheet.

However, it was Gravenberch who received the plaudits after another stellar display early in the new season. He made six interceptions against Milan – the most by a Liverpool player in a Champions League match since April 2018 – and won possession back nine times, more than any other player on the pitch on Tuesday night and was labelled "incredible" by the manager after the game.

The former Ajax and Bayern Munich midfielder, who played the full 90 minutes, remains one of four Liverpool players to have completed every one of the five matches this campaign, alongside Alisson, Van Dijk and Szoboszlai.

Gravenberch Impresses in San Siro Show

Liverpool beat AC Milan 3-1

Speaking on the Walk On podcast, journalist Pearce revealed his surprise over Gravenberch’s recent form and singled out his display against AC Milan, saying the Dutchman "went up another level".

“I know we've talked about him fair bit in recent weeks, but I genuinely didn't think he had it in him to perform at the level he has done so far. “And again, you know, I thought that he went up another level in San Siro. And I probably would have just about given Gakpo Man of the Match, because I thought that was probably up there with Gakpo’s best performances for the club. But Gravenberch was also a strong contender.”

Under Arne Slot, Gravenberch has been a revelation at the start of the new season, forming a midfield trio with Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister and delivering confident performances one after another.

The 22-year-old has seemingly carried his club form into September’s international break, where he impressed in the Nations League clashes with Bosnia and Herzegovina and Germany, earning praise from Oranje boss Ronald Koeman, who admitted the holding midfielder ‘lacked focus’ before working with Slot this season.

Liverpool ‘Keeping Tabs’ on Leroy Sane

Among three Premier League clubs interested

Liverpool, Arsenal, and Newcastle United are all closely monitoring former Manchester City winger Leroy Sané, who has less than 12 months remaining on his contract with Bayern Munich, according to the latest reports.

The 28-year-old is understood to be the subject of interest from a host of Premier League clubs, who are keen on the German international’s return to England four years after he departed the Etihad for Bayern.

Sané’s future in Germany remains uncertain, although Bayern are keen to retain his services beyond next summer. The pacey winger is one of the best-paid stars at the Bundesliga club, taking home £280,000 per week.

Leroy Sane Bayern Munich Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Bundesliga 27 8 11 Champions League 12 2 2 DFB-Pokal 2 0 0 DFL-Supercup 1 0 0

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-09-24.