Highlights Grubb's rapid ascent to NFL OC began at South Dakota State, where he was a running backs coach.

His offense utilizes spacing to exploit mismatches, and force light boxes against the run game.

With a history at Washington, Grubb could motivate the Seahawks to select Michael Penix Jr. to be the QB of the future.

Just three seasons ago, Ryan Grubb was the offensive coordinator of the Fresno State Bulldogs. After the success that he and head coach Kalen DeBoer generated, the pair moved in unison to the Washington Huskies for two seasons, leading the program to a College Football Playoff appearance. The sought after duo then transitioned to the University of Alabama for about a month following the retirement of Nick Saban.

However, the package deal came unlinked in February, as Grubb opted to join Mike Macdonald with the Seattle Seahawks and become the team's offensive coordinator rather than sticking with the Crimson Tide. After his wildly successful collegiate coaching career, what will translate to the NFL, and how will the 47-year-old offensive coordinator utilize the current Seahawks' personnel?

Grubb's career to this point

An assistant at Fresno State just two seasons ago, Grubb has fast-tracked himself to the NFL

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Grubb first started coaching as the running backs coach for South Dakota State in 2005. He then linked up with Kalen DeBoer at the University of Sioux Falls, where he coached for seven seasons. When DeBoer was named the offensive coordinator at Eastern Michigan in 2014, Grubb followed to become the Eagles' offensive line coach.

Grubb once again continued to stick by DeBoer's side in 2017 when the two were hired by Fresno State University. Grubb spent two seasons as the team's run game coordinator and offensive line coach before working his way up to offensive coordinator.

He played a significant role in turning around the program and posting an awe-inspiring 9-3 2021 season with current New Orleans Saints quarterback Jake Haener posting the ninth-most passing yards (4,096) and 11th-most passing touchdowns (33) in the country. As a result, Kalen DeBoer was hired as the head coach of the Washington Huskies and once again brought Grubb with him as offensive coordinator.

The move worked out for the Huskies as the team immediately found success through the air, and the team immediately went from a 4-8 2021 season under former head coach Jimmy Lake, to an 11-2 record in 2022. The success continued to build, as the team posted an undefeated regular season in 2023, winning the Pac-12 and playing in the National Championship before suffering their only defeat to the Michigan Wolverines, 34-13.

Ryan Grubb's Coaching Experience Team Role Years Coached South Dakota State RB Coach 2005-2005 South Dakota State WR Coach 2006-2006 Sioux Falls O-Line Coach 2007-2009 Sioux Falls Offensive Coordinator 2010-2013 Eastern Michigan O-Line Coach 2014-2016 Fresno State O-Line Coach 2017-2018 Fresno State Offensive Coordinator 2019-2021 Washington Offensive Coordinator 2022-2023 Seattle Seahawks Offensive Coordinator 2024-Present

Now, Grubb heads to Seattle, hoping to continue his offensive production and help boost a Seattle offense filled with talent but needing the right play-caller to help take it to the next level.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Ryan Grubb began his career as a hog farmer in Iowa. In 2007, Sioux Falls convinced him to leave the family business and take a coaching job for just $2,700.

Current fit with the Seahawks

Geno is back; how will this new offense look?

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Grubb was an excellent play-caller at the college level and utilized the closer hashes to help spread the field and open up opportunities. He does a great job of exploiting mismatches and trying to manipulate coverage to open up opportunities deep or in the middle of the field. Generally speaking, by attacking both areas, defenses are often stuck choosing which space they'll allow an opportunity to open up.

Another factor of this spread-out offense is that teams are often left using light boxes, which can allow for the running game to produce consistently. With the Seahawks featuring a bruising tandem of Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet, they should be in for some excellent opportunities to produce, assuming Grubb uses similar game plans in the NFL.

With a great trio of wideouts in D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Grubb should be looking to use similar route concepts, as his Washington Huskies receiving unit also featured three heavily involved receivers in the team's air attack.

Geno Smith is the assured starter to begin the season, and with him under center, Grubb will have a dependable veteran to manage the offense and protect the football. While Smith may not be the team's long-term answer, he is an excellent bridge option who should succeed in this offense.

Future of the offense

Could Seattle draft their next signal caller?

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

All eyes will be on the 16th pick of the NFL Draft, as the Seahawks are rumored to be targeting Ryan Grubb's former college quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., with the selection. In Grubb's offense, Penix Jr. produced the most passing yards in the country (4,903), the third most passing touchdowns in the country (36), and finished second in Heisman voting.

Michael Penix Jr.'s 2023 Stats Stat Penix Jr. NCAA Rank Passing Yards 4,903 1st Passing TDs 36 3rd Completion % 65.4% 27th Yards Per Completion 13.51 18th Points Responsible for Per Game 15.7 17th

Penix Jr. is rumored as a first round candidate, but there is a legitimate chance that, due to his age, issues under duress, and injury history, the stock is a media over-projection. Perhaps John Schneider could trade back to recoup some picks after trading their second round choice to the New York Giants for Leonard Williams, or maybe they'll be lucky enough for Penix Jr. to still be available when the team is on the clock again with pick 78.

Regardless, Seattle will eventually be on the hunt to find their heir apparent to Smith, and the 23-year-old southpaw who dominated in this scheme at the college level could make plenty of sense.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.