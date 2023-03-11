Leeds United target Ryan Kent will be ‘one of the most sought-after free agents’ in the summer if he decides to leave Rangers, journalist Pete O’Rourke has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old is believed to have been on the west Yorkshire outfit’s radar for quite some time now and has entered the final six months of his current £18,000-per-week contract at Ibrox.

Leeds United transfer news – Ryan Kent

According to Football Insider, Leeds have ‘registered their interest’ in Kent ahead of a potential move in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The former England Under-20 international is free to discuss pre-contract deals with clubs outside of Scotland, though, and it’s believed the Whites have been taking advantage of this.

Leeds made several attempts to sign Kent when former manager Marcelo Bielsa was at the helm, and their interest hasn’t dropped since his departure.

However, runaway Championship leaders Burnley are also said to be eager to snap up the flying winger as they plan for life back in the Premier League next term.

Leeds lost Raphinha and Dan James in the summer, albeit the latter on a loan deal, and could prioritise strengthening out wide when the market reopens for business as a result.

What has O’Rourke said about Kent?

O’Rourke has told GMS that Kent will be a ‘very attractive’ option for Leeds in the summer given his situation.

He said: “He's been a long-term target for Leeds, especially under Marcelo Bielsa, he was very keen to bring Kent back down to England from Rangers. I think him being a free agent this summer will make him very attractive to Leeds.

“And I'm sure a number of clubs are monitoring his situation up at Rangers as well because he'll be one of the most sought-after free agents in the summer transfer window if he does decide to leave Ibrox.”

Would Kent be a good signing?

Kent has established himself as one of Scottish football’s top talents since joining Rangers from Liverpool in a £7.5 million deal back in 2019.

The left-winger has registered 33 goals and 55 assists in 212 appearances across all competitions for the Gers, takin his senior career tally up to 39 strikes, claiming one league title and one Scottish Cup.

And Kent has shown his quality in Europe as well as Scotland, racking up 19 goal contributions in 54 outings across the continent.

Leeds could pull off an extremely astute acquisition if they manager to sign Kent on a free transfer, adding some pace, directness and firepower to Javi Gracia’s forward line.