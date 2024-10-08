Tottenham Hotspur coach and former manager Ryan Mason is in talks with Belgian Pro League side Anderlecht over potentially joining the club, according to Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge.

Mason joined the north London outfit back in 2018 and was later appointed interim head coach after Jose Mourinho was sacked in 2021. When Antonio Conte was eventually appointed, Mason began his role as first-team coach and has been in and around the club ever since.

The 33-year-old is currently one of Ange Postecoglou's assistants, but he could now be heading through the exit door.

Mason in Talks to Join Anderlecht

Reporting on X, Sky Sports reporter Bridge has confirmed that Mason is in talks over becoming the new Anderlecht manager. The reliable journalist adds that he is believed to be one of a number of candidates, but talks are in the final stages...

"Tottenham coach Ryan Mason in talks over becoming new Anderlecht Head Coach. Mason believed to be one of a few candidates but in final stages."

It will be a shame for Postecoglou to lose one of his coaches in the middle of the season, but it would be difficult for Mason to turn down the opportunity to become a manager. The 33-year-old had a taste for it temporarily when in charge at Spurs, and this is now a chance for him to make his mark as a manager on a permanent basis.

Mason might be looking at how the career of Vincent Kompany has gone in the past few years. The former Belgian defender was appointed as Anderlecht manager back in 2020, and has since gone on to manage Burnley in the Premier League before his recent move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

If Mason can emulate the start to management that Kompany has made so far, then it would be a smart decision for him to leave Tottenham to seek a new challenge. It's certainly going to be a big step up for him to be permanently in charge somewhere, but he's learnt from some superb coaches in Postecoglou and Conte, to name just a couple.

Craig Burley Drops Postecoglou Verdict

His tactics have been questioned

Spurs were recently beaten by Brighton & Hove Albion despite being 2-0 up in the game, with the Seagulls coming back to win 3-2. The north London outfit appeared to be cruising thanks to goals from Brennan Johnson and James Maddison, but three second-half strikes from Brighton saw Spurs succumb to defeat.

Reacting on ESPN after the game, former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley questioned Postecoglou's methods. Burley suggested that the Australian manager is yet to prove that his style can work in England over the course of a season and he must shore his side up defensively. Postecoglou's style of play is certainly enjoyable and entertaining to watch, but the Tottenham manager will need to show more consistency in terms of results.