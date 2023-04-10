Wrexham took a giant step towards promotion to the Football League on Monday afternoon after defeating fierce rivals Notts Country.

The two sides both had 100 points at the top of the National League going into the match at The Racecourse Ground.

Wrexham managed to take the victory in dramatic circumstances.

The Welsh side were leading 3-2 when Notts County were given a penalty deep into stoppage-time.

Ben Foster proved to be the hero as he kept Cedwyn Scott's spot-kick out. The final whistle sounded shortly after.

Ryan Reynolds' interview after Wrexham 3-2 Notts County

Wrexham's celebrity co-owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, watched on as their side pulled off a historic victory.

Reynolds gave a brilliant interview to BT Sport after the game. View it below...

He started: "I don't feel like I have a heart any more. I think I used all the beats I had left during that match. That was unlike anything I've ever seen before.

"Indicative of all of you lifers that have watched and participated in this game - this beautiful torturous game forever - I'm grateful in this moment that I didn't care about this years ago because it would have eaten me alive. That was quite something.

"It's troubling how hooked I am. Usually I'm not at a loss for words but I am genuinely in a loss for words at this moment. I don't quite know hot to quantify what just happened."

Reynolds was very complimentary of his players and was also glowing in his praise for Notts County.

He added: "I feel an immense sense of pride [in Wrexham's players]. The inner strength these guys had, it's such a mental game... they rose to the occasion in every way.

"But also what makes it so special is how powerful, how special, how unique Notts County is. They are the real story here.

"What they've done this season... losing their CEO, Jason Turner. Who I have grown to know and learn he was beloved in Notts but also here. I have such enormous respect for everything they've built and done.

"It's just insane to me that in this league just one goes up automatically. If it were different - and I think it should be - both of these clubs would be celebrating together right now. Because what they've done is... not only created drama unlike anything you've ever seen in a damn movie, but something that people will talk about for ages.

"The fact that this much attention has come upon the National League in this way I think is incredibly special and immensely worthy of the talents not only of Wrexham but Notts County as well. What they've done is so special - so unique."

Reynolds also said that he was going to hug Foster so hard that he'll injure him.

He continued: "I'm used to working under extreme pressure, but usually I have some kind of control over it. I have nothing here, all I can do is watch and hope like everybody else.

"It was a pressure cooker coming into it for both of these teams. What both have achieved is historic on every level and I don't think I've ever seen anything quite like that.

"When I get my hands on Ben Foster, he's gonna be on the injured list because I'm gonna break ribs I'm gonna hug him so hard."

Reynolds is being praised by football fans for his interview. View some reaction below...

What do Wrexham need to do to get promoted?

Wrexham have a three-point lead and a game-in-hand over Notts County at the top of the table.

At least seven points from their remaining four games will be enough for Wrexham to secure promotion to League Two.