Ben Foster was the hero as Wrexham beat Notts County in their crucial National League clash on Monday afternoon.

Dubbed 'the biggest game in Non-league history', Wrexham were leading 3-2 going into the final stages at The Racecourse Ground.

Notts County had a golden opportunity to salvage a point when they were given a penalty deep into stoppage-time.

But former Premier League and England goalkeeper Foster, who came out of retirement to sign for the club in March, came to his side's rescue.

The 40-year-old dived to his right and managed to keep out Cedwyn Scott's spot-kick.

The final whistle sounded moments later as Wrexham claimed a historic victory.

Ryan Reynolds and Ben Foster's exchange in the tunnel after Wrexham 3-2 Notts County

Wrexham's co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney watched on as their side battled to all three points.

Reynolds greeted Foster in the tunnel after the game and their exchange was so wholesome. Watch it below...

After sharing a massive hug, Foster said: "It doesn't get better, does it?!"

Reynolds replied: "You son of a b****! What was that all about?! You're too old for that!"

Foster said: "I got cramp as I got up! My calf cramped! I was thinking, 'don't do this...'"

To which Reynolds replied: "I have so much arthritis medicine up in my bag - not even kidding."

Reynolds continued: "What the! That was just bananas. That was the most dramatic thing I've ever seen in my life."

On his penalty save, Foster said: "I've never felt that before. I've never felt that before."

Reynolds replied: "I couldn't watch it. I turned just in time to watch you [save the penalty]..."

Foster said: "I hope you lot buzzed off that upstairs. Because I was buzzing off it playing it. People are watching this on BT and all around the world and they must be thinking 'what a two teams this is by the way.' Two teams in non league..."

Reynolds compliments Notts County and says he will never be the same again. The two then share another hug before the clip ends.

What next for Wrexham?

Wrexham are three points clear and have a game in hand over Notts County at the top of the National League.

They know that at least seven points in their last four games will see them gain promotion to League Two.

The Welsh giants are next in action against Barnet, before matches against Yeovil Town, Boreham Wood and Torquay United.