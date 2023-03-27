Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took part in an emotional interview with women’s team star Rosie Hughes on a record-breaking day for the club.

Hughes scored a late winner as Wrexham beat Connah's Quay 2-1 in front of 9,511 fans at The Racecourse Ground.

It was a record crowd for a women's domestic football fixture in Wales, with Wrexham owners and Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney among the fans.

Actress Blake Lively – Reynolds's wife – was also there to cheer on the women’s team as they lifted the Genero Adran North title.

Hughes gave an emotional interview to Welsh football programme Sgorio after the match, which was eventually gatecrashed by Reynolds and McElhenney.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney gatecrash interview with Rosie Hughes

The reporter was emotional as she interviewed Hughes, who said: “I can't express it for you, it's a really crazy and surreal experience."

The forward was then joined by McElhenney and Reynolds, with the latter revealing that the occasion had “hit us pretty hard”.

"I had three little girls watching today of my own," he added. "They're really inspired, they love you [Hughes] and they love what you're doing and they're so proud of you like we are, and this is just incredible."

McElhenney then touched on the passion shown by Wrexham fans as they turned out in their thousands to support the women’s side.

"It's always been here, and it's thanks to people like Rosie and the entire team," he said. "All we did is shine a little spotlight, but you see it, the town showed up."

Video: Watch Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s emotional interview with Rosie Hughes

Ryan Reynolds celebrates Rosie Hughes’s winner

Reynolds, best known for playing Marvel character Deadpool, was captured celebrating Hughes’s 81st minute winner.

The 27-year-old scored a brilliant individual effort, completing a 45-yard run with the ball to round the goalkeeper and give Wrexham the victory.

TJ Dickens opened the scoring with a brilliant free-kick in the fourth minute, but Ella Harvey levelled for Connah's Quay just minutes later.

Wrexham finished top of the Adran North table after winning all 12 of their matches this season, scoring 70 goals and conceding just six.

Video: Watch Rosie Hughes score winning goal for Wrexham