Since officially taking over the club in February 2021, Hollywood superstars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have helped propel Wrexham to the brink of a return to the Football League.

Per AS, the pair purchased the Welsh side for just £2 million and quickly set about turning the club's fortunes around. Having enjoyed a run to the FA Cup fourth-round earlier this year, Wrexham are now firm favourites to win the National League and secure their first promotion in 15 years.

For as much as has been achieved on the pitch at the Racecourse Ground under the ownership of Reynolds and McElhenney, the kindness and class that the duo have shown as people during their time at Wrexham has been even more impressive.

We've taken a look below at seven times that Reynolds and McElhenney proved themselves to be absolute top blokes since arriving in the Welsh city. It's no wonder locals have already taken the pair to their hearts.

7 Heartwarming interactions with fans

Throughout their time at Wrexham, Reynolds and McElhenney have sought to build a strong bond with the club's fanbase.

On one of his frequent trips to The Racecourse Ground this season, McElhenney reportedly spent hours talking with supporters, speaking at length with anyone who wanted to engage with him long after the cameras of the media had called it a day.

Per The Mirror, McElhenney even ducked out of filming the club's Disney+ documentary Welcome To Wrexham in order to have a conversation with an elderly fan during the 3-1 victory over Halifax back in October.

Just how much the club means to the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-creator was clear when he shed a tear as fans sang his name in a local pub after the match.

6 Rob McElhenney paid for a specially-adapted bathroom for a disabled Wrexham fan

Not only have Wrexham's owners been keen to spend time with their fans, but they've also tried to help improve their lives when the opportunity has presented itself.

After starting a fundraising campaign to generate cash for an accessible bathroom, life-long Wrexham fan Aiden Stott - who suffers with cerebral palsy - was stunned to find out that the full £6,000 target had been pledged by McElhenney within a matter of days.

"It's just unreal, it's amazing it really is," Aiden told Sky Sports in November 2020. "I was speechless at the time and have been for days!"

What makes the story all the more remarkable is that McElhenney and Reynolds hadn't ever officially taken ownership of the club. The gesture was certainly appreciated by Aiden's sister, Cheryl, who remarked: "In terms of actions speaking louder than words, they (McElhenney and Reynolds) have hit the nail on the head with proving themselves straight away."

5 Ryan Reynolds funded brand-new kit for a local youth team

When local mum Kayleigh Barton posted an online plea for £480 to help her son's team play in matching kit, she never imagined that one of Wrexham's owners would come to the rescue.

After seeing Kayleigh's GoFundPage, Deadpool star Reynolds donated a total of £1,600 to ensure that she smashed her goal by some distance.

"I logged in and it said Ryan Reynolds and I just said "oh my god", I started shaking I just couldn't believe it," she said of the actor's donation earlier this year, per the Daily Mail

After first pledging £600, Reynolds then topped that up with a further £1,000, before messaging the team's founder to say: "Enjoy the uniforms!"

4 Reynolds and McElhenney were visibly emotional as Wrexham Women tasted title success

While the journey of the Wrexham men's side has made headlines around the world, the club's first piece of silverware under the ownership of Reynolds and McElhenney actually came as the women's team lifted the Genero Adran North title in March.

In front of a crowd of more than 7,000 fans, the Hollywood pair celebrated on the pitch with winning-goalscorer Rosie Hughes and you could tell just how much the triumph meant to the owners as they gave an emotional post-match interview.

"I can't imagine how she's feeling, it hit us, hit us pretty hard," Reynolds declared.

"The women's game is finally getting the attention that it deserves in the modern day, and Reynolds revealed that he had three daughters in attendance to watch Sunday's match. "I had three little girls watching today of my own.

Ryan Reynolds gives heartwarming interview after Wrexham Women win league

McElhenney agreed: "They're really inspired, they love you and they love what you're doing and they're so proud of you like we are, and this is just incredible."

The interview spoke volumes about the passion that Reynolds and McElhenney have for the club as whole.

3 Reynolds and McElhenney celebrated their first year in charge of the club by buying 365 drinks for Wrexham fans

Reynolds and McElhenney had already more than made their mark upon life at Wrexham by the time the one-year anniversary of their takeover February 2022, but wanted to show their appreciation to the club's supporters to celebrate the occasion.

To do this, the A-listers put 365 gin and tonics (one for each day they had owned Wrexham) behind the bar and The Turf Hotel - which is attached to The Racecourse Ground - for fans to enjoy.

In a flyer posted to the club's social media, the American owners wrote: "Just a quick note to thank each and every one of you on our 1-year anniversary with the club. The love and adoration for Wrexham FC - it's unlike anything we've ever seen.

"That's why we've put up 365 Aviation Gin and Tonics behind the bar. Have one on us!"

2 Reynolds and McElhenney have transformed Wrexham's facilities

A complete revamp of the club's training facilities was just the start for Reynolds and McElhenney who ultimately plan to increase the capacity of The Racecourse Ground to 15,500.

The pair have also pledged to honour the heritage of Wrexham and its community - something they have more than shown they are serious about.

1 Reynolds and McElhenney donated £10,000 to charity after Wrexham player Jordan Davies suffered personal tragedy

As much as Reynolds and McElhenney have championed Wrexham's successes on the pitch, they've also been there for the club's players in trying times.

In December 2021, Wrexham midfielder Davies and his partner Kelsey Edwards tragically lost their baby boy, Arthur, at birth. In memory of their son, the couple set up a campaign to raise money for Sands UK - a stillbirth and neonatal death charity.

Their initial goal of £1,500 was easily surpassed when Reynolds and McElhenney - along with their partners Blake Lively and Kaitlin Olson - donated £10,000 to the cause.