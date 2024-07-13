Highlights Wrexham AFC's Kop Stand redevelopment plans were approved in 2022, with the new stand holding 5500 supporters.

A temporary stand was installed due to delays in the redevelopment project.

Future plans include extending the stadium to make it a 45,000-55,000-capacity ground, with a focus on creating a year-round destination and hosting events.

Wrexham AFC have gained two promotions since Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's acquisition of the club in late 2020/early 2021. Restoring the Welsh giants back into the Football League was their main priority when they began their ownership. Redeveloping the Racecourse Ground to ensure that it fits with their long-term ambitions was also another pressing issue.

Since 2008, the stadium has only had three stands, as the Kop End was deemed unsafe by the authorities due to its decaying infrastructure. As a result, rebuilding this stand to match the other three sides of the Racecourse has been one of their main objectives. Plans for the Kop End were announced in June 2022, with a planning application submitted to the local council. Since then, there have been various obstacles in the way of the redevelopment being completed. Here is a complete guide to the renovation project and the American co-owner's grand plans for the Wrexham stadium in the long-term future.

Wrexham Kop Stand Redevelopment Timeline Date Event June 2022 Wrexham owners present redevelopment plans for a 5,500-capacity stand at the Kop End of the Racecourse Ground. November 2022 Plans approved by Wrexham Council. January 2023 Kop Stand demolished to allow preparation for the rebuild to begin. The start of the 2024/25 season outlined as potential date for the works to be completed. September 2023 Wrexham announce that the new Kop will not be open for start of 2024/25 campaign due to issues concerning grant funding agreement and other minor complications. December 2023 Temporary stand to be built at the Kop End to accomodate just over 2,300 supporters, before the Kop Development can commence. June 2024 Plans for the new Kop Stand to be "reassessed" after issues with the local council. Temporary stand to be extended to around 3,000 seats ahead of League One campaign beginning in August 2024.

Kop Stand Redevelopment Approved

Wrexham announced plans for a redeveloped Kop Stand in June 2022, which included a 3D video of what they want the stadium to look like after the works have been completed. The planned capacity for the Kop Stand is 5,500, which will predominantly be made up of safe-standing sections. As well as this, the concourse areas will be used as exhibition spaces for the local community when Wrexham are not playing, so that the new build can economically benefit the town.

When they presented the Kop Stand renovation plans, McElhenney and Reynolds said:

"Back in February 2021, when we first became custodians of the Club, it was identified that reverting the Racecourse Ground to a four-sided stadium was a priority for us. “The desire to achieve this objective has only been multiplied by the fact that the sold-out signs were a regular feature at the Racecourse Ground, and we want the Club to be accessible to everyone, so the increased capacity is key to achieving this. “We would encourage everyone to support the planning application when it is submitted and would like to thank Wrexham Council, Welsh Government & Wrexham Glyndwr University (together the Gateway Partnership) who are fully committed to making the new Kop a reality."

A planning application was approved by the Wrexham Council in November 2022. This included hospitality facilities and spaces for the Wrexham Community Trust. Two months after the new stand was approved, the Kop Stand was demolished, with a planned opening date for the start of the 2024/25 season.

Delays to New Stand in 2023

The redevelopment project experienced various obstacles in 2023, which forced Wrexham to delay the projected opening date of the new build and install a temporary stand. Issues over the grant funding agreement between the Wrexham County Borough Council and the club in September 2023 was the first sign that there were issues to resolve before work could fully begin. As a result, Wrexham announced in December 2023 that they would install a temporary stand at the Kop End of the Racecourse.

This included 2,309 spaces for fans, including 20 wheelchair spaces. Due to the high demand for tickets given the club's success in League Two, the hierarchy believed that getting extra seats in the ground was the best solution while they resolved the outstanding matters concerning the full Kop End redevelopment. A club spokesman said:

"We are making good progress resolving the outstanding matters before the Kop Development can commence, but with a minimum of three months mobilisation period before work can start on site, we can now install a temporary stand without negatively impacting the construction programme for the Kop. "The costs of the temporary stand will be greater than generated from ticket sales, but the Board felt the priority was to enable more fans to see the team live and address the frustration felt by some that they can't get a ticket for games."

Following Wrexham's promotion to League One in May 2024, the Kop redevelopment has been put on hold. Construction work hasn't started yet, which will help the club get the Racecourse Ground ready for the upcoming campaign in the third tier, which starts in August. The new 5,500-capacity stand was planned to be completed for the start of the 2024/25 campaign, but the project will now be "reassessed" in the second half of 2024.

Wrexham announced in June 2024 that the temporary stand will be extended by around 700 seats, which will now accommodate 3,000 fans. The club provided a full update on the renovation plans for the Kop End and the temporary stand in a statement on 17th June. They said:

"Wrexham AFC can share several exciting updates regarding the ongoing development of the StōK Cae Ras, driven by our evolving vision for the Club’s future. "First, we can confirm the extension of the temporary stand, which will accommodate approximately 3,000 seats. This temporary solution will remain in place until the Kop Development begins. "The Club and Wrexham Council have also reassessed the stadium development plans, particularly the new Kop, to ensure they deliver the best possible fan experience and provide the most value to the community. We plan to focus on making the stadium a year-round destination, not just a match-day venue, which will drive significant economic impact for the city of Wrexham. "The Club has agreements in principle to purchase the land required for the Kop development's footprint. In the meantime, the Club is working closely with Wrexham Council to review the terms of the Grant Funding Agreement to ensure it aligns with the future needs of the club. "We deeply appreciate the ongoing partnership and support from Wrexham Council, Wrexham University, the Welsh Government, and the FA of Wales as we work through these developments. We will be having regular planning meetings with partners to move forward the work and will provide regular public updates on progress."

Construction Cost

In June 2022, McElhenney and Reynolds purchased the freehold of the Racecourse, allowing them to push forward by increasing the capacity. Included in the plan to build a 5,500-capacity stand at the Kop End, Wrexham are also set to build a hotel, a multi-storey car park, and a convention centre. The Welsh Government has given a £25 million grant to the club to carry out the plans. As already mentioned, Wrexham are currently reviewing the grant funding agreement with the council ahead of the new season to ensure it aligns with the long-term ambitions of the League One team.

The temporary stand, which has been erected while the Kop redevelopment continues to be delayed, has led to additional costs for the ownership. In an interview in December 2023, executive director Humphrey Ker was asked about whether the club would recoup money from the development of the temporary stand. He said: "We can't recoup the money the stand has cost to build and then operate. Unless we get a big sponsor, maybe. But this is something we expect to lose money on."

Plans To Build 55,000 Capacity Stadium

When the Kop Stand redevelopment is eventually completed, the capacity of the Racecourse Ground will be around 16,000. In the future, McElhenney and Reynolds are aiming for a much bigger stadium. In an interview with Collider in April 2024, McElhenney said:

“We have a plan in place right now that would work from stand to stand so eventually you get all four sides.” Reynolds added: “It’s hard to say for sure, but we think we could get between 45,000 and 55,000 people in there."

This is obviously a long-term goal, but the American co-owners have continually expressed their desire to get Wrexham into the Premier League for the first time ever. On-field success is the most important aspect for McElhenney and Reynolds, but creating a state-of-the-art facility that can host events all year round is their vision for the stadium. However, they have expressed their frustration at the timescale to make ground improvements in the UK, compared to in America. Asked about the building regulations impacting the Kop redevelopment, McElhenney added:

“Of course safety concerns and all those regulations are in place for a reason, but then some things just seem hurdles for hurdles’ sake. It’s a lot harder to build in the UK than I have found almost anywhere else in the world.”

Wrexham's League One season begins on 10th August, when they will face Wycombe Wanderers at home. The newly-extended temporary stand at the Kop End of the Racecourse Ground will be ready, and talks between the club and the council will continue over the summer concerning the building of the new stand.