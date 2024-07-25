Highlights Ryan Sessegnon is set to return to Fulham after leaving Tottenham, despite training with Crystal Palace.

Fulham have won the race to sign Sessegnon as a free agent, beating competition from other Premier League clubs.

Sessegnon struggled with injuries at Spurs and now looks to revive his career back at Fulham, where he started.

Fulham are now set to beat Crystal Palace to the signing of free-agent Ryan Sessegnon after he left Tottenham Hotspur, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

After a difficult time with Spurs, Sessegnon left the club during the summer transfer window with his contract expiring. The 24-year-old struggled with injuries during his time in north London, and has failed to live up to the hefty price tag that Tottenham paid for him.

Sessegnon moved to Tottenham from Fulham, and he now looks set to return to his former club for free, despite training with Crystal Palace over the last few weeks.

Fulham Win the Race for Ryan Sessegnon

He trained with Crystal Palace this summer

Italian journalist Romano has now confirmed that free-agent Sessegnon has now agreed a deal to sign for Fulham, even though the 24-year-old was on trial with the Eagles this summer. Fulham have beat competition from several Premier League clubs to secure his signature...

"EXCLUSIVE: Fulham agree deal to sign Ryan Sessegnon as free agent, here we go! After training with Crystal Palace for weeks, former Spurs LB will join Fulham. Agreement in place as Fulham beat competition from several PL clubs to sign Sessegnon."

Sessegnon, who is capable of playing on the wing as well as at full-back, moved to Tottenham for a fee of £25m from Fulham back in 2019. The London-born star has predominantly played on the left-hand side of midfield during his career, but was often utilised as a wing-back during his time at Spurs.

Ryan Sessegnon's Premier League statistics - Tottenham squad ranking, 2022/23 Stats Output Squad rank Minutes 811 19th Goals 2 =6th Shots Per Game 1.1 5th Clearances Per Game 0.9 13th Match rating 6.40 20th

Sessegnon failed to play a single minute for Tottenham last season in the Premier League, featuring for seven minutes in the FA Cup. Injuries have severely hampered his progress, but Fulham will be hoping they can revive his career after the English wide man came through their academy.