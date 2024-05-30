Highlights Tottenham's Ryan Sessegnon is set to leave on a free transfer in the summer, attracting interest from Premier League clubs.

Ipswich Town are leading the race for Sessegnon, but Wolves and Crystal Palace also interested, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Fulham are hesitant to re-sign Sessegnon due to their squad depth, avoiding a move based purely on emotional ties.

Ryan Sessegnon seemed destined for a career of stardom when he broke into the Fulham team at the age of just 16, embarking on a season of 15 goals in the second-tier back in 2016/17; and with Tottenham Hotspur signing him to enhance his experience in the Premier League, eyes have been on him since.

But that hasn't happened, and with his Tottenham contract set to expire at the end of the season, it marks a new journey for the 24-year-old - with GIVEMESPORT sources claiming that the winger could have a three-way Premier League tussle for his signature over the summer.

Ryan Sessegnon: Transfer News Latest

The winger has been on the peripherals of Tottenham's team

A report by the BBC last month stated that Sessegnon is ready to leave Tottenham in the summer on a free transfer, being keen on a new challenge away from the north London club with Premier League interest in his services.

Tottenham hold the option of an extra year for his contract, though it is believed that he wants to move and Spurs won't stand in his way. Sessegnon, who signed for a fee which could rise to £30m, has played just one game this season, in the club's 1-0 FA Cup win over Burnley back in January when he came off the bench with just seven minutes to go; with hamstring problems and surgery hampering his minutes in a white shirt.

The 24-year-old is set for a return over pre-season and should he wave away his injury problems, he would represent a strong pick-up for any team interested in his services.

Sessegnon is on The Radar of Three Premier League Clubs

There is still top-flight interest in his services

Tottenham will not be extending Sessegnon's contract and that will lead to his exit from the club - with three Premier League clubs keen on taking him off their hands, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Ipswich Town are the main club interested in him after their promotion to the Premier League, and with Leif Davis starring in the left-back role, the London-born wide-man would likely be used in a left-wing role should he make the move to Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys are considered the frontrunners for his signature, but any move is thought to be in the 'very early days' stage and that is a development that will be one to watch in weeks to come.

Ryan Sessegnon's Premier League statistics - Tottenham squad ranking, 2022/23 Stats Output Squad rank Minutes 811 19th Goals 2 =6th Shots Per Game 1.1 5th Clearances Per Game 0.9 13th Match rating 6.40 20th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 30/05/2024

Having come through the Fulham academy, the Cottagers are an easy link for Sessegnon; but with Antonee Robinson shining at left-back this season and the club being more than stocked with enough wingers, a return to the London-based side is thought to be unlikely.

The Cottagers are wary of making a return for their former superstar, with any deal being for emotional reasons as opposed to whether he bolsters their squad - and after finishing in mid-table for the past two seasons, there is a case as to whether he is needed on the flanks at Craven Cottage.

Elsewhere, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace are the other two clubs who have a level of interest in signing Sessegnon.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ryan Sessegnon made his Fulham debut at the age of just 16 years and 81 days.

They are aware of the level of promise that Sessegnon showed early in his career at Fulham, though his injury woes at Tottenham and whether he has enough Premier League experience are red flags as to whether they should make a genuine move for him.

Tottenham Simply Do Not Need Ryan Sessegnon

The London club have plenty of options down the left flank

A natural left winger, Tottenham have plenty of options ahead of him in their ranks and even at left-back, the club have Destiny Udogie, Ben Davies and Micky Van de Ven as players who can play on the flanks in defence.

A move away does seem the best for all parties, though whether a Premier League move will transpire will come to light in the coming months.

