Ryan Tannehill has played 11 NFL seasons, and had some success in his second career stop with the Tennessee Titans.

However, for some reason, despite holding a winning record as a starter (81-70), with a very solid record as a starter in Tennessee (39-24), the 36-year-old still hasn't found a home this offseason.

While the former first-round pick (8th overall in 2012) acknowledged that it's been weird not practicing with a team all offseason, he wasn't looking to grab the first offer thrown at him. Tannehill did acknowledge on The Athletic's Scoop City Podcast that teams have reached out, but he's not in a rush to find a home.

Nothing really felt right through free agency and through that, I had a lot of peace with it. Nothing outstanding jumped up, so I just said, 'Hey, I'll take a step back, and if something comes up on down the road.

Tannehill's experience and proven track record as a servicebale starter should eventually land him another opportunity, but where can it be?

Tannehill's Opportunity Likely to Come With an Injury

Is Tannehill waiting for a playoff contender to come knocking?

Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Looking at the landscape of the NFL, there are certainly teams you could argue should've taken a flyer on Tannehill.

The Raiders wound up signing Gardner Minshew to a two-year, $25 million contract

The Steelers signed Russell Wilson and traded for Justin Fields

The Giants signed Drew Lock to serve as Daniel Jones' backup.

The Bears' depth chart behind Caleb Williams includes: Tyson Bagent, Brett Rypien and Austin Reed

Any of those teams would've made sense for Tannehill, as they'd be getting a solid backup and a competent starter if need be.

However, Tannehill is confident that the right opportunity will eventually come along.

Whether that's training camp, maybe a guy goes down on a team and [the team] gives me a call, you never know what's going to happen. So, just keeping the options open. But at the same time, not waiting on pins and needles for that call, right? I'm enjoying where I'm at, enjoying where my feet are at, where my family life is. If something comes up, then fantastic, I'll jump wholeheartedly into it. But at the same time, not clearly just waiting on that.

While Tannehill's health and consistency has been shaky the last couple of seasons, he was playing behind one of the worst offensive lines in football in Tennessee.

He was also put into an uncomfortable position last year, when the team drafted his apparent successor Will Levis, who was named the starter in Week 8 last season, after Tannehill went down with an ankle injury.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tannehill earned his lone Pro Bowl in 2019 in his first year with the Titans, and was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Tannehill acknowledged that while the situation was awkward, he holds no ill will towards Levis.

Yeah, I'm not going to say it was a fun place to be. Obviously, a lot of people have been through it. It's nothing new. It's part of the business. [Levis and I] had a good relationship. There was no animosity or anything. I didn't have hard feelings against Will. He's trying to chase his dream just like I was coming out of college, too. There was no hard feelings there. Tried to help him out along the way, just like I did with Malik [Willis] a couple years prior to that. No hard feelings.

The Titans have now handed the keys to Levis going into 2024, while Tannehill searches for his next stop.

Could Tannehill Be This Year's Joe Flacco?

Flacco found a home in Cleveland mid-season after an injury to Deshaun Watson.

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

It's very easy to draw comparisons of Tannehill's current situation to Joe Flacco's last year. Flacco was sitting on his couch in November when the Browns came calling, after Deshaun Watson was lost for the season due to a shoulder injury.

Flacco led the Browns to a 4-1 finish and essentially saved their season, earning them a playoff appearance, which was Flacco's first playoff start since 2015.

While Tannehill doesn't have the championship pedigree Flacco does/did, he is still in a similar situation as a long-time starter that has been somewhat cast off.

Ideally for Tannehill, he'd land with a contending team, but he's not ruling out serving as a veteran mentor to a young quarterback.

If it was the right situation and felt like it was a good fit for me and my family, then I'm not ruling anything out. I know it doesn't really tell you anything if I say right situation. But I can't like write it down on paper, exactly what it is.

When you think of Tannehill mentoring a young player, Chicago looks like the best fit, but where could Tannehill truly have a career resurgence?

Reunion With Arthur Smith?

Tannehill enjoyed the best seasons of his career under the Steelers' new offensive coordinator.

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't in the market to land another quarterback now, with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields already competing for reps in Pittsburgh (though Wilson is expected to start Week 1).

Down the line this season, if Wilson goes down with an injury, or the QB play simply isn't at a high-enough level, Tannehill being added to the Steelers would definitely make sense. After all, Tannehill's offensive coordinator in Tennessee was Arthur Smith in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, and that's where Tannehill put up the best numbers of his career.

Ryan Tannehill's Stats Under Arthur Smith Year Record Completion Percentage Passing Yards TD-INT 2019 7-3 70.3 2,742 22-6 2020 11-5 65.5 3,819 33-7

Tannehill's skillset seemed like a perfect match for Smith's system, and the Titans' offfense, while largely being led by Derrick Henry, had a very effective down-field passing game, working off of play-action.

Wherever Tannehill's next spot is, he ultimately wants everything to make sense for him, both fit-wise and financially.

... it's got to be, 'What time of year is it? What's the number?' You know what I mean? So it all works together. I feel like it's one of those things where if you know, you know. I feel like if that opportunity comes, then I'll know.

Tannehill is certainly the best remaining quarterback on the free agent market, and injuries happen every season. In fact, 16 starters were sidelined with an injury at some point in 2023.

Tannehill's turn will eventually come. We'll know soon enough whether he still has some time as a starter left in his career.

Source: The Nashville Post

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless noted otherwise