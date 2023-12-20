Highlights The Tennessee Titans will start Ryan Tannehill if rookie Will Levis can't recover from his ankle injury in time.

Levis suffered an ankle sprain in Week 15 and did not practice on Wednesday.

Tannehill will be the starter over Malik Willis due to the fact that he's been the backup all year.

The Tennessee Titans are bracing for the worst.

While talking to the media on Wednesday, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel revealed that he will be rolling with veteran Ryan Tannehill as the starter for the team's Week 16 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks (via ESPN's Turron Davenport) if rookie Will Levis is unable to get over his ankle issue in time to be cleared for the game.

Levis suffered an ugly-looking ankle injury in the final two minutes of the team's 19-16 overtime loss to the Houston Texans in Week 15. The rookie has been diagnosed with an ankle sprain and did not practice on Wednesday, with Tannehill taking the first team reps.

When asked why he was going with Tannehill over second-year man Malik Willis, Vrabel said simply, "Ryan has been the back-up," which makes him the logical choice to step up in Levis' absence.

The Titans will only need to tweak their game plan for Tannehill

Going with the veteran QB is also a bad sign for second-year man Malik Willis

Ryan Tannehill will clearly be much better prepared than the average backup quarterback. He started the first six games of the season for the Titans before he was replaced by Levis. His results were poor. Tannehill completed 62% of his 152 passes, but he threw six interceptions against only two touchdowns.

The Titans are likely to scale back their offense a bit with Tannehill under center. In the six games he started, the veteran threw the ball around 26 times a game. Levis, though, threw more than 31 passes per game. With fewer pass plays, the Titans are likely to utilize Derrick Henry with a higher frequency. It has been a tough year for the running back, and he’ll be looking to finish the year (which could very well be his last in the Music City) on a high note.

Tannehill has been a solid player for the Titans. He was Comeback Player of the Year and made the Pro Bowl in 2019. In 2021, he helped the Titans land the number one seed in the AFC. Tannehill had a rough start to the 2023 campaign, but he's a veteran of the league and has already mastered Tennessee's playbook. He's also a proven leader for the club who has the trust of his teammates, a factor which can never be understated.

Stat Malik Willis Starts 3 Comp. % 53 Pass Yards 350 TD 0 INT 3 Passer rating 49.4

The move can also be seen as an indictment of 2022 third round pick Malik Willis. Willis has terrific tools, but is considered to be a raw prospect. That the Titans would play Tannehill over Willis in games that have no bearing on the playoffs is a very bad sign for the young quarterback’s future.

Source: Mike Vrabel (via Turron Davenport)