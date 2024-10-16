Golf fans are considering their options after next year’s Ryder Cup ticket prices have been announced - with some fans even considering boycotting the event.

The 2025 edition of the Ryder Cup will take place at Bethpage Black Golf Course in New York between the 26th and 28th of September. Team Europe will be looking to defend their title in the enemy’s backyard and will need the support of their fans to push them towards their first consecutive win since 2014.

However, for many golf fans, dreams of an American Ryder Cup experience have been shattered at the reveal of what it could cost to spend the day at Bethpage Black Golf Course.

Single Day Tickets For 2025 Ryder Cup Are Astonishing

You'll have to pay £574 to spend a day at the Ryder Cup next year

The demand for tickets to watch golf’s premium tournament is always very high, and fans hoping to snatch themselves a few tickets will have to do so by first entering a ‘random selection’ ballot before the 22nd of October. If successful in said ballot, lucky golf fans will be given the opportunity to buy tickets at some point next month.

The problem for many hopeful fans arises once the time comes to pay for a ticket, as official prices for the 2025 Ryder Cup have now been revealed. By entering through the ballot, you can only apply for “Ryder Cup+” tickets - where the price for attending any of the three days will set you back a whopping £574 ($750) each!

Many fans like to get closer to the action and pay to indulge in practice sessions earlier in the week, and tickets to watch the world's best get their eye in usually cost a lot less than tickets to the main event. In 2025, it will cost you between £195 ($225) and £324 ($423) to attend practice sessions - a huge increase from 2023’s tournament in Rome.

While many fans may be flabbergasted at the price increase, it is important to mention that “Ryder Cup+” tickets do include “access to food and non-alcoholic beverages at all market concessions throughout the grounds at no extra cost.” Although a slight increase in price may make sense due to the added incentive of unlimited food and drink, many disgruntled fans have taken to social media to fume over the crazy prices.

2025 Ryder Cup ticket prices Ticket type Price Day ticket £574 ($750) Practice ticket Between £195 ($255) & £324 ($423)

Fans Fume at 2025 Ryder Cup Ticket Prices

“I would like to go on the record now and say that if Europe wins the Ryder Cup at Bethpage because the crowds were turned into a polite snooze fest by the insane ticket prices, it’s going to go down as a massive own goal,” raged one golf fan.

One fan joked, saying: “I need to sign a LIV deal so I can afford Ryder Cup tickets.”

To some fans, however, this is more than a joke. “We all need to unify and boycott this. Then we can move on to groceries and housing next," fumed one fan on social media. And rightly so. The Italian edition in 2023 was a lot more budget friendly for fans. Held at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club near Rome, attending a practice day cost between £38 ($50) and £46 ($60). Weekend tickets were priced at £200 ($264) for the Friday and Saturday and £210 ($275) for Saturday and Sunday.

While inflation and the comparison of what things cost in either country should be taken into account - with the huge rise in prices, there is no wonder that many fans are left fuming.