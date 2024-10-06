Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O'Neil has suffered a poor start to the season to leave the Black Country side joint-bottom of the Premier League with just one point after seven games - but GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that the club will give him time to turn his form around after a poor start to the season.

Defeat to Brentford on Saturday afternoon leaves Wolves three points outside of the relegation zone and struggling already, with 21 goals conceded in just seven Premier League games and with six losses to boot. They have faced tough opponents, but the fact of the matter is that Wolves are struggling and, as a result, they will have to pick points up soon. But O'Neil will be afforded time, sources have revealed.

Sources: Gary O'Neil To Be Given Time at Wolves

They have suffered a poor start but opponents have been tough

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that O'Neil will still be given time to turn things around at Molineux, with November's fixtures being viewed as 'important', with Wolves playing various sides around them in the Premier League.

Manchester City and Brighton are up throughout October, though November sees them face Crystal Palace, Southampton and Bournemouth at home alongside Fulham away, with various points up for grabs against favourable opposition on home turf.

Gary O'Neil's Premier League statistics - Wolves squad ranking by season Stats Output/squad rank, 23/24 Output/squad rank, 24/25 Shots taken per game 11.9, 19th 11.3, 15th Shots against per game 15.2, 15th 14.3, =12th Possession (%) 51%, =11th 47.4, 13th Pass Completion Per Game (%) 83.2, 10th 81.6, 14th

There is an appreciation, including from O'Neil himself, that their 5-3 loss against Brentford wasn't good enough despite scoring three goals away from home, and with just one point this season, time will be given to resurrect their form.

There won't be a knee-jerk reaction at Molineux with O'Neil being handed a long-term deal, with the board having faith in him, and there is a feeling that Wolves' performances this season have not yielded the points that they deserve - including a quick turnaround 2-1 loss to Newcastle United and a 2-1 loss at home to Liverpool where they more than deserved a point against the Reds.

It's been a poor run on paper, but with Wolves having played Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Liverpool, club chiefs appreciate that their start has been tougher than any other Premier League club and that does come into thinking.

Survival is Key For Wolves This Season

Lack of incomings and major outgoings have seen them dwindle

Wolves have been a Premier League outfit since 2018, but they have been on a gradual decline ever since bursting into life in the top-half. Nuno Espirito Santo led them to consecutive seventh-placed finishes in his first two seasons at the club, with Wolves venturing on a European adventure under the Portuguese boss for the first time since they reached the UEFA Cup in 1981.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gary O'Neil has won 18 of his 54 games in charge of Wolves.

However, sales of key players and a lack of investment due to Financial Fair Play regulations means that Wolves recorded their worst finish since promotion back to the top-flight six years ago as they came 14th last season, and the way that the current season has started, they could even further their decline.

The sales of Pedro Neto and Max Kilman over the summer only saw marquee signings in Andre and Sam Johnstone, and so their fixtures in November and December will see fans hoping to turn around their poor form against easier opponents - but survival would have been the goal for O'Neil's side at the start of the campaign.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 06-10-24.