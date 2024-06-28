Highlights Vlade Divac signed in 1999, becoming the biggest signing in franchise history and helping make the Kings competitive.

In 2024, the Sacramento Kings are looking to make significant upgrades to the roster. For any small-market team, it is normally difficult to attract upper-echelon players in free agency. The Kings are no exception: over their almost forty-year history in Sacramento, the organization has not had a great track record of landing top talent.

However, a few key performers during the Kings' successful years (in the early 2000s) came via savvy, free-agent acquisitions.

Ahead of this year's offseason, let's take a look at the franchise's top moves in free agency.

5 Scot Pollard (2001)

Contract: 3 years, $11 million

Scot Pollard turned out to be an excellent signing for the Kings. Signed during the lockout-shortened 1998-99 campaign, Pollard quickly made an imprint in the frontcourt.

His energy and hustle gave Coach Rick Adelman another option to lean on off the bench - his game was a nice contrast to what Chris Webber and Vlade Divac brought to the table - Pollard wasn't a huge scorer, but he had a very nice motor on the glass.

Scot Pollard Statistics • Sacramento Kings Season PPG RPG FG% 1998-99 5.1 5.1 .541 1999-00 5.4 5.3 .527 2000-01 6.5 6.0 .468 2001-02 6.4 7.1 .550 2002-03 4.5 4.6 .460

Pollard's longevity in Sacramento made him a memorable signing. A fan favorite for five years, he ended up as a key rotation member on Sacramento's competitive squads that narrowly missed the NBA Finals from '01-'03.

4 John Salmons (2006)

Contract: 5 years, $25.5 million

John Salmons is an overlooked swingman in the annals of NBA history. His five-year, $25 million deal with the Kings (back in 2006-07) proved to be an excellent bargain. After playing a smaller role with the Philadelphia 76ers during the first three years of his career, Salmons's game really ascended once he made the move to Sacramento.

He showcased his pull-up shooting, playmaking, and driving abilities.

John Salmons Statistics • Sacramento Kings Season PPG RPG APG FG% 2006-07 8.5 3.3 3.2 .456 2007-08 12.5 4.3 2.6 .477 2008-09 18.3 4.2 3.7 .472

By the time he was dealt to the Chicago Bulls midway through the 2006-07 season, Salmons was one of Sacramento's best players, averaging 18.3 points per game - he was known for his consistent approach and execution each night. While Salmons did not ultimately play in Sacramento long, his impact and growth as a King symbolized the team's ability to develop a prospect acquired in free agency, rather than via the draft.

3 Malik Monk (2022)

Contract: 2 years, $19 million

The most recent, huge Kings free agent signee is high-scoring combo guard, Malik Monk. Since arriving in 2022, Malik's been both Sacramento's top reserves and one of the top overall subs in the league. With the freedom to create shots as the primary, second-unit initiator, Monk unlocked additional layers of his game under Coach Mike Brown.

His synergy with college teammate De'Aaron Fox adds to a level of fast-break scoring and excitement that has defined the new era of Kings basketball.

Malik Monk Statistics • Sacramento Kings Season PPG APG FG% 3PT% 2022-23 13.5 3.9 .448 .359 2023-24 15.4 5.1 .443 .350

His incredible production notwithstanding, Monk ranks on the list because of the terms of his contract. Locking up a premiere reserve for less than $10 million annually is a huge steal in today's game. And with Monk reportedly scheduled to re-sign for another four years in Sacramento, he has a chance to climb even further in the near future.

2 Bobby Jackson (2000)

Contract: 5 years, $15 million

Former Sixth Man of the Year Bobby Jackson clocks in at number two - his scoring ability was a huge boost for a number of years.

After brief stints with the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves to kick off his career, the Kings inked Jackson to bolster the second unit. It worked like a charm: Jackson averaged a little over seven points per game in his first year with the team. In each subsequent season, he maintained a steady, double-digit average that ballooned to 15.2 points during his Sixth Man of the Year campaign in 2002-03.

Bobby Jackson Statistics • Sacramento Kings Season PPG APG RPG FG% 2000-01 7.2 2.0 3.1 .439 2001-02 11.1 2.0 3.1 .443 2002-03 15.2 3.1 3.7 .464 2003-04 13.8 2.1 3.5 .444 2004-05 12.0 2.4 3.4 .427

Jackson could light it up with the best of them in his era. His offense came from a barrage of midrange shots, scoop shots, and long-range shooting. His game mixed very well with Mike Bibby - the pair of them formed a devastating, scoring tandem at the point guard spot.

1 Vlade Divac (1999)

Contract: 6 years, $62.5 million

To this date, Vlade Divac is the biggest signing in franchise history. When the Kings inked Divac to a contract in 1998, it changed the course of their franchise. During his entire tenure in Sacramento, his teams were competitive.

With Chris Webber already in tow, the Kings needed to pair him with a big man who complemented his talents.

Vlade Divac Statistics • Sacramento Kings Season PPG RPG APG FG% 1998-99 14.3 10.0 4.3 .470 1999-00 12.3 8.0 3.0 .503 2000-01 12.0 8.3 2.9 .482 2001-02 11.1 8.4 3.7 .472 2002-03 9.9 7.2 3.4 .466 2003-04 9.9 5.7 5.3 .470

Divac was the perfect partner - as a duo, both big men helped control a beautiful offensive flow predicated on movement, screen setting, and (flashy) passing. In terms of playing style, Divac was a bit ahead of his time. In his final season in Sacramento, Divac averaged over 5 assists per game - he started 81 games and initiated the majority of the team's action at the age of 35. His jersey retirement in 2009 validated a very strong career in Sacramento.