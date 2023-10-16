Highlights The Sacramento Kings had a successful season in 2022-23, ending their playoff drought and competing against top teams in the Western Conference.

The team's starting lineup, led by Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox, is well-balanced and highly effective on offense.

To continue their success, the Kings need to improve their defense and establish a stronger presence on that end of the court.

In 2022-23, the Sacramento Kings ended their seventeen-year playoff drought and made waves in the Western Conference. After capturing the third seed and playing a competitive, seven-game series against the Golden State Warriors in the quarterfinals, can the Kings reach a new plateau in 2023-24? Led by Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox, and supported by a promising young crop of players, head coach Mike Brown's squad is poised to compete with the cream of the crop in the West.

Kings’ depth chart

Sacramento has one of the most balanced starting lineups in the entire NBA. Everyone knows All-Stars Fox and Sabonis lead the way, but the play of Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes and Keegan Murray cannot be understated. Each player brings something unique to the table, especially on offense.

The Kings finished 2022-23 with the league's number one offense. Fox’s penetration, multi-level scoring, and playmaking is an ideal match with Sabonis’s passing ability and paint scoring. Fox and Sabonis really benefited from an entire season of learning each other’s game. Fox, who averaged 25 points per game and 6.1 assists per game, was named an All-Dtar for the first time in 2023. Sabonis had an All-Star season as well, with averages of 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds, and, perhaps most impressively, 7.1 assists per game.

The rest of Sacramento’s five is an embarrassment of riches on the perimeter. Huerter and Barnes both do work as outside scorers and Murray set a rookie record with the most threes made in a single season. The common strategy of teams “picking their poison” generally flew out the window. On most nights, if neither Fox nor Sabonis could not set the tone, they were still flanked by double-digit scorers. Outside shooting carried Sacramento to a lot of key victories. And while the Kings’ strategy won’t be a surprise in 2023-24, there is reason to believe they can duplicate their production from a year ago. All-Rookie performer Keegan Murray is ready to assume more responsibility and emerge as the third go-to scorer behind Fox and Sabonis. His ability to hit threes at such a highly efficient volume makes life easier for the rest of his teammates.

Keegan Murray - 2022-23 NBA Statistics Points 12.2 Rebounds 4.6 Assists 1.2 Field goal % 45.3 3-point field goal % 41.1

Sacramento’s aforementioned starting five is lethal, but the overall makeup of the roster is tough to deal with as well. Malik Monk was a huge addition last season. A college teammate of Fox at Kentucky, the pair reignited their familiar connection from their days in Lexington. Monk erupted for plenty of high-scoring outings, finishing with an of average of 13.5 points per game. Besides Monk, Davion Mitchell, Trey Lyles and recent acquisitions Chris Duarte, JaVale McGee and international star Sasha Vezenkov should play huge roles in the second unit. Sacramento’s rotation can keep up with anyone, but with a profile of primarily offensive players, their upside is limited if they aren’t able to generate enough stops.

Competition in the Western Conference

Similar to 2022-23, the Western Conference is seemingly up for grabs in terms of playoff seeding. While teams like the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and Phoenix Suns feature top-level star talent, it isn’t crazy for a few other squads to enter the mix like Sacramento did a year ago. The Dallas Mavericks should be more competitive with a full year of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving. The Memphis Grizzlies are a dark horse if they can stay afloat without Ja Morant for the first 25 games of the season. It doesn’t end there, however. The Los Angeles Clippers are perennial contenders and upstarts like Minnesota, Oklahoma City, New Orleans, San Antonio and Houston all figure to improve as well.

So, where does Sacramento fit into the picture? For the Kings to maintain a top three or four seed, internal improvement will be at the forefront, particularly on the defensive end.

Goals for 2023-24 season

Reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2006 was a tremendous accomplishment for Mike Brown’s group. The 2023 Coach of the Year, Brown’s lineup is defined by a tough attitude, balanced contributions and offensive dominance. To maintain their standing, however, the Kings must improve upon a defense that finished bottom five in 2022-23. With all the strong offensive talent in the starting five, there isn’t a true, lockdown defender among them. To alleviate the issue, Sacramento could consider elevating Davion Mitchell as a starter or another big to take pressure off Sabonis as a rim protector, which isn’t his strong suit. Due to the success of the offense from a season ago, it’s a long shot for the Kings to shake up what has worked so well. In order to maximize potential, though, defense needs more effort and attention to detail.

Overall, seemingly every Western Conference team improved in the offseason. Though Sacramento didn’t make a significant change in terms of structure and identity, the pieces surrounding stars Fox and Sabonis are enough to maintain their standing from last season. But after getting a taste of the postseason, maintaining regular season wins isn’t the focus for Sacramento in 2023-24.

The Kings are looking to win a first round series and make a real postseason run. Does the roster have enough talent? Yes, it does. But is there enough balance on both sides of the ball to avoid losing in the first round or even falling out of the playoff picture? That remains to be seen.

Though the current personnel is not catered to lead the league in defensive numbers, establishing a better tone will do wonders for a team ripe with talented scorers and an incredible starting lineup. If Sacramento takes positive steps defensively, they are a team not many will want to face come playoff time.

