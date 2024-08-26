Key Takeaways The Sacramento Kings will aim to capitalize on a rare window for success and reinforce the roster through the draft and free agency.

The Sacramento Kings , after a 16-season streak of posting losing seasons, finally made the playoffs during the 2022-23 NBA season but lost in the first round to the Golden State Warriors . With a promising core, the Kings looked like the team of the future before losing in the NBA Play-In Tournament last season.

Despite the disappointing end to the season, the Kings are all-in on making the most of an incredibly rare window in Sactown. This summer, the Kings drafted defensive-minded guard Devin Carter 13th overall, traded for scoring wing DeMar DeRozan , and managed to re-sign sixth-man Malik Monk .

Monk, who was snubbed in Sixth Man of the Year voting last season, was one of the biggest names on the free agent market this summer before returning to the Kings. He averaged career-highs in points, (15.4), rebounds (2.9), and assists (5.1) last season and has been a key reason for Sacramento's recent success. While he was a key player for the last two seasons, not everyone expected him to return to the Kings.

Domantas Sabonis Was 'Surprised' that Monk Stayed

The All-Star center expected Monk to leave in free agency

In the 2021-22 NBA season, Domantas Sabonis was traded from the Indiana Pacers to the Kings for Tyrese Haliburton . Since then, he has made an All-Star game and received MVP votes in each of his two full seasons. The duo of Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox has been at the center of the Kings' resurgence, and Monk has done an outstanding job in his supporting role.

However, the All-NBA center did not expect Monk to return to Sacramento, as he told ABC's Matt George.

"I was actually very surprised! I was talking to [Monk] a lot during the year, and I thought that we lost him. I'm happy he stayed, I think it's the best decision for him and for us...he's one of the most important players on our team." -Sabonis

Monk was linked to several contenders this offseason but re-signed with the Kings before the news broke that they had added DeRozan from the Chicago Bulls . With a projected starting lineup of Fox, Kevin Huerter , DeRozan, Keegan Murray , and Sabonis, the backcourt combo of Carter and Monk off the bench will give the Kings one of the deeper rosters in the NBA, although they still lack a truly elite talent.

However, with Fox and Sabonis both competing for All-Star spots, not having an established MVP candidate likely won't hurt them.

Sacramento Kings' Best Players (2023-24 Season Stats) Player PPG RPG APG FG% 3PT% Win Shares De'Aaron Fox 26.6 4.6 5.6 46.5% 36.9% 6.5 Kevin Huerter 10.2 3.5 2.6 44.3% 36.1% 2.9 DeMar DeRozan 24.0 4.3 5.3 48.0% 33.3% 9.2 Keegan Murray 15.2 5.5 1.7 45.4% 35.8% 5.2 Domantas Sabonis 19.4 13.7 (led NBA) 8.2 59.4% 37.9% 12.6 Malik Monk 15.4 2.9 5.1 44.3% 35.0% 3.5 Devin Carter (Providence) 19.7 8.7 3.6 47.3% 37.7% 6.0

Carter is nursing a shoulder injury and will be out for at least the first four months of the season, although he is expected to be one of the best defenders from the 2024 draft class. With the addition of DeRozan, the Kings are expected to be one of the better teams in the Western Conference. While squads like the Oklahoma City Thunder , Dallas Mavericks , Memphis Grizzlies , Denver Nuggets , and Minnesota Timberwolves will make the Conference incredibly competitive, the Kings should be one of the best teams in the second tier, including the Phoenix Suns , New Orleans Pelicans , L.A. Clippers , and L.A. Lakers .

Expect the Kings to make the playoffs outright as the fifth or sixth seed, or be the best team in the Play-In Tournament. Assuming they make quick work of whoever they match up against, they will be one of the friskier teams in the postseason, and with the continued depth after re-signing Monk, they will be a dangerous team.