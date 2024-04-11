Highlights The Sacramento Kings lack low-post playmakers other than Domantas Sabonis, leading to potential playoff match-up troubles.

It may have taken a decade and a half, but the Sacramento Kings have finally emerged as constant post-season players.

Ending their franchise's 16-year playoff drought in 2023 brought a sense of hope and promise the franchise has not seen in quite some time. Not since the days of Mike Bibby and Chris Webber has this team possessed such talent.

But it wasn't enough in 2023. A first-round match-up with the Golden State Warriors proved just how much further the Kings have to go to reach contender status.

And although the Kings are in the thick of the Play-In race, do they have what it takes to make a deep playoff run? Have Head Coach Mike Brown and the Kings learned from their first-round exit a year ago?

Still the Same in Sacramento

The same faults that plagued the Kings a year ago return

Warriors forward, Kevon Looney, abused the Kings in the playoffs a year ago. His 15.1 rebounds per game easily eclipsed the 11-a-game by All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis. And that is not to say Sabonis had a bad series. 16.4 points per game with 11 rebounds are respectable numbers. But it wasn't enough.

Sure, Sabonis could more than likely handle Looney if that's all he had to contend with. But a combination of Looney and Draymond Green proved to be too much for the Kings, who only had Sabonis to lean on. A flaw that spelled an early playoff exit. And one that is presenting itself once again.

The formula for the Kings this year is very similar to that of last year: exceptional guard play and depth, working in concert with an elite big supplement. And there lies the problem. "An" elite big. Singular. It's not that Looney is that much better than Sabonis, the Kings asked Sabonis to do too much.

Kings' Lack of Low-Post Playmakers Player RPG BPG PPG Domantas Sobanis 13.8 0.6 19.4 Keegan Murray 5.4 0.8 15.1 Trey Lyes 4.5 0.3 7.4 Alex Len 2.8 0.7 2.5

And when you look at the makeup of this year's Kings team, the same issues may present themselves as early as the Play-In Tournament.

The Kings are 45-34, good enough for eighth in the Western Conference. But that also means the Kings have a high chance of earning a spot in the Play-In Tournament.

A Play-In spot would guarantee a match-up with the Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, or the Phoenix Suns. All three teams present significant obstacles for the Kings.

Bad Match-Ups Ahead for the Kings

Potential match-ups could reiterate Kings' 2023 flaws

The Lakers have future Hall of Fame forward, Anthony Davis. If Looney presented problems for Sabonis last season, Anthony Davis would do the same. Sure, the Lakers struggle with the Kings and Anthony Davis has a losing record against Sabonis, but the playoffs are different. The style of play changes and fewer teams have more experience in this than the Lakers.

The overwhelming star power of LeBron James and Davis may also prove to be too much for the Kings. Sure, the Kings are explosive, but can that be maintained over the course of a seven-game series?

Even if the Kings advanced past the Play-In Tournament, they would face unfavorable match-ups in the first round. As stated earlier, the Kings struggle with front-court depth. Sabonis is only one person and no one besides him averages more than 5.5 rebounds per game. No member of the Kings averages more than one block per game and the team's total of 4.2 blocks per game places them at 28th in the league.

A lack of front-court depth spells doom against conference leaders Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets. Both teams sport all-NBA caliber forwards and centers. Both are projected to enter the post-season with significantly more depth than the Kings. Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthoney-Towns, and Nikola Jokić are all players who will force Sabonis, who has no help, to expend energy on both ends of the court.

Potential Sabonis Match-Ups Player PPG RPG BPG Nikola Jokic 26.4 12.4 0.9 Rudy Gobert 13.7 12.9 2.1 Karl Anthony-Towns 22.1 8.4 0.7 Anthony Davis 24.5 12.6 2.4

Other teams like the Phoenix Suns present the Kings with issues due to their overwhelming star power. The trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal lead a team that can go shot for shot with the Kings. And, like Stephen Curry a year ago, the Suns have stars who can take over and be the deciding factor.

The Kings have made strides, but when assessing the depth of other playoff teams, they have room to improve. An explosive backcourt means nothing when the other playoff teams in the conference have the perimeter talent to match point for point. And considering some of those same teams have more depth at the forward and center spots than the Kings, it could be another early post-season exit.