Highlights Bulls trading Caruso for Giddey hints at future-focused approach to rebuilding.

Chicago risks losing lottery pick but sets sights on loaded 2025 NBA Draft.

Zach LaVine trade rumors suggest Kings aiming to compete in tough Western Conference.

The Chicago Bulls are making some wholesale changes to the roster this offseason. The team has already started the process of switching things up.

They traded defensive star Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Josh Giddey the other day, marking the first major move of the NBA offseason. Swapping out Caruso for a young player like Giddey could signal an approach that focuses on the future, rather than the present.

The Bulls missed the playoffs this past season, getting eliminated from the Play-In Tournament by the Miami Heat. If this were to happen again next season, they would have nothing to show for it.

Their lottery pick is owned by the San Antonio Spurs due to the sign-and-trade that brought DeMar DeRozan to the team. However, the pick is top-ten protected, so if the Bulls were bad enough, they would get to retain it.

There is plenty of incentive for them to want to be that bad. The 2025 NBA Draft is projected to be loaded with talent. Names like Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper, and others headline what many believe to be a transcendent class.

If the Bulls are to be bad enough to position themselves for a chance at one of the talented prospects in the 2025 class, they need a fire-sale. One member of that fire-sale would surely be star wing Zach LaVine.

The sweepstakes for LaVine never properly materialized last season in relation to his injury concerns and the massive salary on his current deal. However, now that the offseason is here, there are reports indicating there is a clear frontrunner for his services.

The Sacramento Kings also failed to make it out of the play-in this season. It appears the two teams could potentially be aiming to head in opposite directions in the upcoming year.

LaVine's Fit With The Kings

Sacramento is desperately trying to keep up with the rest of the West

The Kings are in an unfavorable position. The Western Conference is projected to be a loaded battlefield next season. Outside of two or three teams in the conference, the rest of the teams in the west could all be fighting for a chance at the playoffs.

The threat of teams like a healthy Memphis Grizzlies squad, or an ascending Houston Rockets or Spurs passing them by must feel very real. Their answer to that seems to be LaVine.

Zach LaVine - 2023-24 Stats PPG 19.5 APG 3.9 FG% 45.2 3P% 34.9

LaVine is coming off his worst season with the Bulls. Not only did his production dip, but his year was cut short by an injury to his right foot. This should make him a relatively inexpensive acquisition for the Kings.

There is reason to believe that LaVine can recapture his form with the style of offense that the Kings play. However, it is hard to imagine him elevating the Kings any further than a playoff team in the conference.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.