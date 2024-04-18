Highlights Keon Ellis transforms the Sacramento Kings' identity and unlocks their defensive schemes.

One year after the Sacramento Kings swarmed the league with a jolt and beaming energy, their purple and gold bubble nearly imploded on Tuesday. Except, a 24-year-old sophomore who began the year on a two-way contract and fourth in the point guard hierarchy decided that the Kings would live to fight another day.

Keon Ellis, with all his length and fearlessness, gives a slashing answer to Sacramento’s pressing concerns, and much more.

A Diamond in the Rough

Ellis went undrafted in the 2022 draft before getting picked up by Sacramento

When the Kings embraced their vibrant pace-and-space playstyle last season, they rose to the best offensive efficiency in all NBA history and secured the third seed in the West, clinching the franchise’s first playoff berth in 17 seasons. Sacramento’s success stemmed from how its system effectively maximized all the complementary talent within the roster while exploiting a league-wide blind spot – defending in movement.

The Kings held a competitive edge over the rest of the league. But in the highly scrutinized and cutthroat NBA, such advantages are often short-lived. As teams adjusted to their exhilarating style, and with the team lacking the necessary talent and roster optionality to counter these adjustments, a decline became inevitable.

Sacramento’s once-dazzling offense dimmed, transitioning from the league's best to a consistently entertaining yet statistically average one. Head coach Mike Brown, initially known for his defensive focus, repeatedly stressed the need for Sacramento's revival to come from an improved defense. Yet, considering the roster construction with Lithuanian lumberjack Domantas Sabonis at the center of the puzzle, their defensive ceiling seemed capped by its very structural makeup.

At least, until Keon Ellis happened.

With his unwavering confidence, lengthy 6-foot-8 wingspan, and impressive agility, Keon Ellis is a defensive menace at the point of attack. He first gained his head coach’s attention during a blowout loss to the Houston Rockets back in November, and one game later he was harassing Jerami Grant, who’s five inches taller than him, with his impressive lateral quickness and deadly accurate hands.

At 24 years of age and less than a thousand NBA minutes under his belt, Ellis blends in uncanny lower-body flexibility and spectacular spatial awareness to bolster Sacramento’s defense alongside De’Aaron Fox “… us getting to play together definitely helps our team a lot”. In around 400 minutes with Ellis, Sabonis, and Fox sharing the court, the Kings allow 109.2 points per 100 possessions.

Remove Ellis from that group and they allow 117.5 points every 100 possessions.

“Never been around something like it.” -Mike Brown on Ellis' defensive awareness

To shield Sabonis’ physical limitations from frontal attacks, the Kings often bring him to the level of the screen where they’ll double the ball-handler. Such aggressive coverage requires the Kings’ second line of defense to be highly disruptive, as it is outnumbered by nature.

Whether he’s pressuring the ball or rotating from the weak during those actions, Keon Ellis might be the most disruptive defender the Kings could have hoped for – at least considering their current situation. With his active hands, strong two-foot leap, and precise footwork, the Florida native can cover an absurd amount of ground and disrupt opponents’ offensive flow.

Out of 88 players listed as “Combo Guards” on cleaningtheglass.com, Keon Ellis ranks third-best in block percentage.

Rising When It Matters Most

As preparation met opportunity, Keon Ellis changed the course of Sacramento’s most important game

In a season where the Kings experimented with many things to seek even more answers, Ellis fell out of the rotation around mid-January. The Kings’ season really shifted when, with some twenty-ish games left on the schedule, Keon Ellis stepped into the starting lineup to fill in for the injured Kevin Huerter.

"Every time we’ve given him an opportunity, he just gets better and better and better.”- Mike Brown

Since then, the Kings jumped from the 21st-ranked defense to the fourth-best defense in the league. After starting the night on Klay Thompson with the Kings welcoming the Golden State Warriors to a boiling Golden 1 Center in a do-or-die game, Keon Ellis would quickly be tasked with arguably the most daunting assignment the league has ever produced –guarding Stephen Curry.

Neutralizing Curry’s radiant offensive impact is never a one-man job, but the 6-foot-3 guard delivered as good of a performance as you can ask for. It took him just two possessions to set the tone – one that hasn’t changed all season long –: smothering physicality.

Besides his fiercely competitive character, Ellis’ most striking attribute might be his graceful lightness on his feet. He possesses the uncanny ability to execute nimble, twirling contacts with the hardwood – constantly hopping in new directions while weaving his hands.

This neat footwork culminates in his screen navigation, a skill his coach has raved about on many occasions

“He navigates screens like a veteran… I’m amazed at it”-Mike Brown

Brown amusingly compared Ellis’ slippery maneuvering to “The Twins” from the The Matrix, and though Brown’s comparison – and ensuing imitation – was far from inaccurate, a comparison with Randy, the purple, eight-legged, chameleon-like monster from Monster Inc. makes even more sense.

Ellis holds that aforementioned frighteningly vivid footwork, and he can contort his elusive frame like a lizard – in uncanny ways that allow him to always remain connected to a shooter on screens. When tasked with chasing Stephen Curry around the Warriors’ myriads of screens, that might be the most decisive trait to possess.

Even when Curry found ways to get the pesky sophomore off of him, Ellis would recover to deter Curry’s attempt or poke the ball away from behind – and that might be where Alabama alumni’s riveting impact really unfolds. Ellis is so long and possesses such remarkable hip flexibility that he can often gamble or be tightly physical on defense, and when opponents craft a slight edge on him, his length allows him to effectively execute rearview contests.

Keon Ellis’ greatest achievement this season and his establishment as an elite defender lies precisely here. His pesky defense and lizard-like frame have instilled enough fear in opponents to make them overthink, even when he seems out of the picture – because, well, he never really is.

One More Step

Destiny awaits for Ellis and the Kings

The Kings rewarded Ellis with a 3-year standard NBA contract back in February. The sophomore continues to solidify himself as a reliable spot-up threat, shooting 3-for-4 from long range against the Warriors, which puts him at 42.4 percent on the year. However, and as his head coach stressed, Ellis’ set of skills goes beyond a simple “catch-and-shoot” profile – Keon can truly play.

One steal and prompt defensive rotation at a time, Keon Ellis gained coach Mike Brown's trust and conquered Sacramento fans' hearts. There isn’t an assignment he won’t tackle head-on or a moment he will shy away from. That’s just who he is – and the Kings have been substantially better because of it.

"He's never afraid of the moment" -De'Aaron Fox

After unlocking Sacramento’s defensive schemes with his unique profile, Keon Ellis will play a crucial role in the Kings' postseason. To get there and face the Oklahoma City Thunder, Keon and the Kings will have to beat the New Orleans Pelicans, against whom they are 0-6 this season, in New Orleans on Friday night.

The last time they met against a Pelicans squad orphaned of Zion Williamson, who will be out after suffering a hamstring injury against the Lakers on Tuesday, the Kings got demolished 100-133.

But Keon Ellis didn’t play a single minute during that game. And Keon Ellis changes everything.

