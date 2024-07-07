Highlights After signing DeMar DeRozan to a three-year, $74M deal, the Kings are still interested in trading for Kyle Kuzma.

The Wizards have established a high asking price for Kuzma.

The Kings could offer the Wizards protected first-round picks in 2027 and 2029, plus Kevin Huerter in a potential trade.

On Saturday night, the Sacramento Kings made arguably their biggest free agent signing in franchise history by reaching a three-year, $74 million deal with six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan. However, they are not done, yet.

According to Damien Barling of ESPN 1320, the Kings remained interested in trading for Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.

"There's still interest in Kuzma though the market and Washington's asking price will dictate what happens next."

Last season, Kuzma posted career-highs in points (22.2), assists (4.2), and field goal percentage (46.3). Despite his individual success, the Wizards had an abysmal 15-67 record.

As the Wizards rebuild, they could look to capitalize on his trade value. On July 2, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that "several teams" called with interest in trading for Kuzma.

If they can pull off a trade, the Kings could slide DeRozan to shooting guard and deploy a starting five of De'Aaron Fox, DeRozan, Keegan Murray, Kuzma, and Domantas Sabonis. On paper, that is good enough to compete with any team in the Western Conference.

Projecting a Kuzma to the Kings Trade

The Wizards highly value the 28-year-old forward

The Wizards have maintained a high asking price for Kuzma. In January, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that the team wanted "multiple first-round picks" for him.

"Early impressions are the Wizards hope to receive multiple first-round picks for Kuzma, with the goal of receiving maximum draft capital for other players down their roster as well."

Furthermore, the Dallas Mavericks offered the Wizards two first-round picks for Kuzma at the trade deadline, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst. Ultimately, Kuzma told Wizards president of basketball operations Michael Winger that he did not want to go to the Mavericks, and the deal fell through, per The Athletic's Josh Robbins.

So, what can the Kings offer? Well, it is evident that the Wizards must have at least two first-round picks to begin any discussions. The Kings maintain control over most of their future draft capital. They could offer the Wizards protected first-round picks in 2027 and 2029.

From a salary perspective, this is an easy deal. Guard Kevin Huerter has been frequently discussed in trade rumors. His $16.8 million salary plus the Kings' $6.3 million trade exception (from the Sasha Vezenkov trade) would be enough to absorb Kuzma's incoming salary.

Kings-Wizards Trade Sacramento Kings receive Washington Wizards receive F Kyle Kuzma G Kevin Huerter 2027 1st round pick (top-five protected) 2029 1st round pick (top-five protected)

From the Wizards' perspective, Huerter is a valuable asset. At 25 years old, he has already established himself as one of the league's premier shooters. During the 2022-23 season, he averaged 15.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.1 steals, while shooting 40.2 percent from three-point range. He could become a long-term piece for the franchise.

