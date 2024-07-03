Highlights The Sacramento Kings are the latest team to be eyeing DeMar DeRozan.

The Sacramento Kings had a memorable 2022-23 season when they broke a 16-year wait to return to the playoffs. Finishing as the fourth seed with a 48-34 record, they ended up losing in the first round, but it felt like the start of a promising new era in Sacramento.

Unfortunately, they went from being the fourth seed to the 11th seed in the following season. They missed the playoffs despite having just two wins less than the previous season, in what has now become a crowded Western Conference.

In a bid to make their way through the crowd, the Kings could be planning a big move to shake things up. According to Chicago Bulls insider K.C. Johnson, they are in the mix to bring in DeMar DeRozan, the best free agent left on the market. Johnson mentioned that the Bulls have been eyeing Kevin Huerter, who has been on the block in Sacramento since last season. That should work out well for both parties since a sign and trade is the only way the Kings can land DeRozan.

Does DeRozan Make Sense for The Kings?

The LA native would be their first big acquisition since Domantas Sabonis in 2022

With the Bulls finally opting to head towards a rebuild, DeRozan has reportedly ruled out a return. The Los Angeles Lakers and their rivals, the LA Clippers, were the teams who were first linked with a move, since DeRozan is an LA native.

But the Clippers made other moves and filled up their cap space, while the Lakers just stood pat and may not be in the race anymore. This sets up the Kings to nab him, and it could work out brilliantly for them.

DeMar DeRozan – 2023-24 Season Stats PPG 24.0 RPG 4.3 APG 5.3 FG% 48.0 3P% 33.3

DeRozan is one of the most talented scorers in the league, who can create his own shot with ease. His three ball has always been a concern, but that shouldn't be the case for the team that ranked third in the league in three-point attempts last season. Having a tertiary playmaker is a luxury as it is, and when you have DeRozan in that role, the ball movement on this team would be a treat to watch.

DeRozan has never been a great defender, but he rises to the occasion when the team needs him to. He turns 35 next month, but he is still one of the most clutch players in the league, as evidenced by his runner-up finish for Clutch Player of the Year last season.

Kings Need to Hurry Up Before Their Window Closes

They might already have been left behind in this stacked Western Conference

At the start of the 2023-24 season, fans would have been shocked to find out that a 46-win team isn't good enough for the 10th seed. The Oklahoma City Thunder held that spot with just 40 wins in the season before.

With the rest of the conference making huge strides toward improvement, the Kings cannot afford to be left behind. De'Aaron Fox has two years left on his current contract before he either hits unrestricted free agency or starts a supermax deal. Keegan Murray will also be out of his rookie deal at the same time. So they need to maximize the short window they have in front of them, or they risk Fox walking for nothing.

Adding DeRozan is a good way to show their ambition, but they can't stop there. If they're able to trade Harrison Barnes for better rotational players, they will be a much stronger side, and that could help them lock down Fox to a long-term deal as early as the next off-season.