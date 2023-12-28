Highlights With De'Aaron Fox carrying the team, the Kings need their role players to step up for sustainable success.

Fox is putting up impressive numbers, including a career-high points and three-point shooting.

The Kings heavily rely on Fox, as seen by the drop in offensive and net rating when he is off the court.

De’Aaron Fox has once again taken a leap in his on-court performances as he gears up to try and lead his Sacramento Kings team to the NBA playoffs for only the second time since 2006.

With Fox at times having to carry his team to wins, NBA insider Mark Medina believes that the Kings need to find a way to be able to win on a consistent basis without him, though, and calls upon the roster depth around him to step up.

Lighting the beam in Sacramento once again

Kings - 17-12 record, 5th in the West

Coming into the 2022-23 NBA season, the Kings had a new head coach at the helm, with Mike Brown taking over from interim HC Alvin Gentry after he initially stepped in after the dismissal of Luke Walton earlier in the season prior.

In what turned out to be a masterful move, in Brown's first season, Sacramento would finish with an impressive 48-34 record, which saw them finish third in the Western Conference standings and securing an NBA post-season berth for just the first time since 2006.

With the Kings organization now having their first taste of playoff basketball for quite some time, narrowly losing game 7 of their first-round match-up with the Golden State Warriors, there was a lot of optimism coming into this year's campaign, and so far they are still in contention to reach the post-season for the second consecutive year.

Currently, the Kings' offense is 12th-best in the league, as told by their 116.1 offensive rating, their defense is struggling a little more, with their 116.4 defensive rating only 20th in the league. As a result, their minus-0.3 net rating ranks 19th overall.

Sacramento posts an eighth-best 117.4 points a night, but concedes an average of 117.9 opposition points. Nevertheless, after maintaining much of the group that achieved the feat of making the playoffs, through the first 29 games, the Kings currently sit fifth in the West with a 17-12 record, just five games back of the number one seed, the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Much of their success this season has come from their All-Star point-guard, De'Aaron Fox, who is transcending into a superstar right before our very eyes, with perhaps his most impressive jump coming from his three-point scoring.

However, Sacramento's seeming willingness to just let their offense run almost entirely through the 26-year-old has brought about questions over whether they have reached their ceiling, with little space left for improvement.

As such, if the Kings are to go one step further this season, then they will likely have to dig deep into their depth, and have some of their key rotation pieces begin to step up and take some additional responsibility so as to alleviate the workload of their star point-guard.

Kings need to ‘lean into continuity and depth’

Medina argues that while Fox is putting up career numbers across many facets of the box score, Sacramento needs other pieces of its roster to step up and put in some performances, as having them rely so heavily on the 26-year-old is an unsustainable formula if they have genuine playoff aspirations.

“When you're looking at the whole team, they're going to have to really lean into the fact that they have continuity and they have some good depth around him with Domantas Sabonis, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray and Malik Monk. It’s not going to be one of those sustainable things that’s only on De’Aaron Fox, so while it is encouraging how Fox is playing, they also have to know how to win without him, and without him just carrying the team entirely.”

Fox’s career year; Players tipped to step up

Other key contributors: Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray, Malik Monk

De’Aaron Fox’s athleticism combined with his skill-set has brought about high praise from Kings head coach, Mike Brown, who, throughout his coaching career, has also had the opportunity to work with the likes of floor general Tony Parker, who used his skill and agility to help lead the San Antonio Spurs to four NBA titles during his tenure with the team.

Medina recalls Brown's words about his All-Star guard, and how he sometimes chooses to exploit Fox's skill-set against some opposition teams to the team's advantage.

“Mike Brown thinks De’Aaron Fox is the fastest and most athletic player that he's ever coached, and so he can use that advantage against veteran teams that are trying to play at a slower pace."

With Fox's speed when on the ball, it comes as no surprise that he leads the Kings in pace, among those who average more than 20 minutes per game, with a score of 103.37. League-wide, under the same parameters, though, the 26-year-old ranks only 39th overall.

De'Aaron Fox - 2023-24 Season statistics Usage percentage 32.2 True shooting percentage 60.1 Assists 6.1 Assists ratio 18.2

Throughout the course of this season so far, De'Aaron Fox is averaging 30.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, both career-highs, and 6.1 assists per game. His points tally is third-best in the league among guards, behind Dallas Mavericks superstar, Luka Dončić, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He is shooting 48.7 percent from the field, while also connecting on a career-high 39.6 percent from behind the three-point line on his 8.6 attempts per game, significantly up from his 5.0 attempts a season ago.

One of the areas in which Fox excels is his steals per game, where he ranks T-third in the league, averaging 1.7 steals, tied with Matisse Thybulle of the Portland Trail Blazers and Jalen Suggs of the Orlando Magic, and behind only Gilgeous-Alexander (2.8 steals) and Cleveland Cavaliers point-guard, Donovan Mitchell (1.8).

Furthermore, De'Aaron Fox currently ranks fourth-highest in the league in usage percentage, with 32.2 percent, with reigning MVP Joel Embiid leading the way (37.7), followed by Doncic (35.0) and Milwaukee Bucks franchise star Giannis Antetokounmpo (32.6).

Sacramento Kings - Advanced Metrics Comparison Plus/Minus De'Aaron Fox On-Court +3.7 De'Aaron Fox Off-Court -3.4

When delving into the on/off-court statistics, though, they are perhaps more telling on just how large of an impact Fox has on his team. Through the first 29 games of the season, when the dynamic point-guard is on the floor, the Kings' offensive rating is 119.3, but when he goes to the bench, this drops to 108.0, the lowest among the team.

Similarly, Sacramento's net rating follows a similar trend, dropping from plus-4.5 when Fox is on the court, to minus-6.7 when he is not, by far the most significant drop on the roster, thus highlighting just how much the Kings rely on him on a nightly basis.

However, all is not lost, and while three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis continues to be a handy partner to Fox, other members of the Kings rotation have taken leaps in their development this past off-season, with Keegan Murray perhaps having the biggest jump of them all.

After coming off an impressive rookie season, the 23-year-old forward is showing that it was no fluke. Averaging a career-high 15.8 points, 5,4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals, Murray has quickly begun to establish himself as a reliable third scoring option for the Kings behind Fox and Sabonis.

Murray is not the only one, though, and after Malik Monk joined Sacramento to team-up with his Kentucky Wildcats teammate, Fox, once again, he is also enjoying a career-year in which he is averaging 14.0 points and 5.1 assists on 40.1 percent shooting from deep.

If the Kings are to remain in playoff contention, and look to go one step further in the post-season, potentially even winning a series match-up for the first time since the 2003-04 season, then Murray, Monk and co are going to have to all pull together and take some of the weight off of De'Aaron Fox's shoulders. Their post-season success depends on it.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.