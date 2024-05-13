Highlights The Sacramento Kings should use their 2024 NBA Draft picks to improve the roster, including Kevin McCullar and Aaron Bradshaw.

Life in the Western Conference can be harsh. The Sacramento Kings felt the brunt of this during the recently concluded 2023-24 NBA Regular Season.

Even after finishing with a 46-36 record – just two games worse than the previous season when they finished third in the West – they could not make it to the playoffs after losing in their Play-In game to the New Orleans Pelicans. The Kings are now forced to go back to the drawing board and map out their next steps. The Western Conference is not going to get any easier next season. Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are lurking and of course, Victor Wembanyama is raring to take over the league.

One of the ways the Kings can choose to improve their roster is by using their 2024 NBA Draft picks to bolster their roster. Let’s say they choose not to trade these picks and opt to use them instead. As a win-now team with a relatively intact roster, who else can they add to improve the depth of their team?

Here are their best options.

13th Pick

Kevin McCullar, SG - Kansas

A large part of why their roster is only relatively intact is because Malik Monk, the Kings’ Sixth Man of the Year candidate, is entering unrestricted free agency this upcoming offseason. The chances of him leaving for a bigger contract are quite big. His departure would be a huge blow to the Kings’ hopes of advancing deep into the postseason.

No one player in their current crop of guards can replace what Monk brought to the table. If ever he chooses to leave, the Kings will need to work by committee to fill the hole he will leave. Keon Ellis and Davion Mitchell are among the players who will help in doing this. Drafting Kevin McCullar provides the Kings with another piece to help them out.

Kevin McCullar's Stats - Kansas (2023-24) Category Stat GP 26 PPG 18.3 APG 4.1 SPG 1.5 FG% 45.4% 3PT% 33.3% Height/weight 6-6/205lbs

This is the perfect spot for someone like McCullar to be productive and effective as a lottery pick. McCullar was a fifth-year senior who has the experience and polish to help the Kings win now, while also having the skill set that is transferable to the NBA level.

McCullar has the physical tools and offensive game that screams 2-guard in the modern NBA. He has a good enough handle and passing game to be a secondary ball-handler and he is a respectable enough shooter to help space the floor for De’Aaron Fox. His percentage from beyond the arc is something to monitor, but despite that, he is the Kings’ best bet at finding someone who can immediately help their cause.

45th Pick

Aaron Bradshaw, C - Kentucky

Drafting in the mid-second round can be quite difficult for a team looking to win now. Older talent tends to come with glaring weaknesses and younger players are a gamble.

With their guard and wing positions filled with talent, the Kings are better off adding more depth to their center spot. Aaron Bradshaw is an intriguing piece who could find opportunities to be productive in spot minutes for the Kings.

Aaron Bradshaw's Stats - Kentucky (2023-24) Category Stat GP 26 MPG 13.8 PPG 4.9 RPG 3.3 BPG 0.7 FG% 57.6% Height/weight 7-1/226lbs

Considered the top center prospect prior to entering college, Bradshaw showed he was still quite raw during the limited minutes he played for the Kentucky Wildcats. He was quite foul prone and his skinny frame allowed older big men to bully him down low. There is a lot to work on and that will come with time.

Should he remain in the draft and forego his college eligibility, The Kings are drafting him for his floor-spacing and shot-blocking, two things that are necessities for Sacramento’s current offense and defense. He won’t be expected to play heavy minutes at this point in his career. All he needs to do is to be effective and maximize his strengths to be of value to Sacramento.