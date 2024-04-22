Highlights The Sacramento Kings had a disappointing season missing the playoffs despite having a similar record to the previous year.

The front office needs to make significant moves to free up cap space to build a winning team around Fox and Sabonis.

Trading Barnes or Sabonis could help improve the Kings' roster depth and financial standing to contend in the playoffs.

The past two seasons have been significantly better than the last 16 years for the Sacramento Kings, as they have now been in the playoffs or playoff conversation mainly thanks to De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. In addition to those two, another person to thank for turning around this franchise is head coach Mike Brown. In each of Brown's two seasons as head coach, they have been in the postseason or could qualify for the postseason.

Mike Brown Coaching Record Season Record Result 2022-23 48-34 (#3 seed) Lost to the Golden State Warriors in seven games 2023-24 46-36 (#9 seed) Beat Golden State Warriors In Play-In Game #1, then lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in Game #2

The Kings this season did not qualify for the postseason as the Play-In Tournament is not technically the playoffs. Even though the Western Conference is loaded with tons of talented teams and championship contenders, they still felt they had unfinished business and wanted to last longer in the playoffs after being upset in the first round. Even though their record was only two games worse than the season prior, it was not good enough to avoid the play-in, where they went 1-1.

The Kings' play-in loss to the Pelicans was extremely disappointing, as even though they were the higher seed and on the road, the Pelicans were without their star player, Zion Williamson. The Kings lost that game for two reasons, one of them being they shot poorly from three as they shot 11-41, resulting in 26.8 percent from the charity stripe. The other reason is, the Kings should have won and taken advantage of the fact that Williamson was out due to injury and CJ McCollum did not play well as he had just seven points.

The Kings definitely had a disappointing season because they had a worse season than their previous one, especially with the expectations for the season. However, it is noteworthy to mention, that Kings shooting guard Kevin Huerter missed the last month of the season, and he started 59 of the 64 games he played in.

Front Office Questions

After a failed season, their front office needed to build a more competitive team to be able to go on a deep run

However, the Kings will need to make some moves, whether it is through buyouts and/or trades, to create some much-needed cap space. Currently, the Kings have negative $13.9 million.

However, if the Kings allow pending free agents Malik Monk, Alex Len, JaVale McGee, and Kessler Edwards to walk, they will have $1.9 million in cap space.

Getting out of the negatives in cap space by freeing up over $14 million dollars is still not enough to build a winning-caliber team. The Kings are going to have to free up a lot more money to either bring in another star to compliment Fox and Sabonis or improve their bench with more depth.

Option 1: Trade Harrison Barnes

Barnes is the longest-tenured non-free agent in the league as he has spent 13 seasons in the NBA and, is second longest-tenured on the team behind Fox at six seasons. Barnes is still an efficient shooter as he shot 47.4% from the field and 38.7% from three, however, his points (12.2), rebounds (3.0, and assists per game totals this past season have all been either career-lows or his worst since his time with the Golden State Warriors.

Trading Barnes frees up $54 million total as he is locked under contract until the end of the 2025-26 season. The Kings can use that money to add to their bench or maybe even find a cheaper replacement for Barnes.

Looking at who is currently a free agent and who would be affordable, Royce O'Neale, Miles Bridges, Caleb Martin, or Kelly Oubre Jr. Each of those guys has put up similar to or better numbers offensively to Barnes and also offers defensive upside. In addition, they will still have more money to spend on other needs such as a backup center. Andre Drummond, Daniel Theis, and Mason Plumlee are all solid options who could be a perfect backup center to Sabonis and could also add a veteran presence.

Option 2: Trade Sabonis

This is far less likely than the first option as Sabonis is still a crucial part of this team. Therefore, the Kings would prefer to keep him. However, blockbuster trades happen all the time and the Kings might have to change their roster to remain competitive and Sabonis could be the fall guy.

Sabonis does not have to be traded. However, it would not hurt to, at the bare minimum, listen to offers for him. The only untouchable on the Kings' roster is Fox. It is doubtful they will leave their respective teams, but if Sabonis is moved, the Kings could make a strong play for both LeBron James and Pascal Siakam. Those two would be the best Sabonis replacements, but, Tobias Harris could also be a potential option.

After a first-round upset and losing in the play-in, the Kings needed to drastically improve their roster to cement themselves as legit playoff contenders. The best way to do that is to trade Barnes or Sabonis due to their financial situation and current roster.

The best way to improve the Kings' roster is by significantly improving their bench. The majority of their bench contributions came from Malik Monk and Trey Lyles, which is nowhere near enough in order to win at least one playoff series.

However, in their Play-In win against the Warriors, Keon Ellis stepped up in a big way as he had 15 points, four rebounds, five assists, three steals, and three blocks. However, he was a non-factor in the loss against the Pelicans as he was held scoreless. The Kings will not be legit until they can get more consistent production from their bench unit and more than one to two players off the bench step up.