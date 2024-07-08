Highlights The Sacramento Kings acquired NBA all-star DeMar DeRozan, forming a new Big Three with De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

The Kings are showing interest in Kyle Kuzma, potentially adding another All-Star level forward to their roster.

Young talents like Keegan Murray, Kevin Huerter, and Malik Monk contribute to a promising future for the Kings.

After a blockbuster sign-and-trade bringing in NBA all-star DeMar DeRozan , the Sacramento Kings look significantly better than they did in the previous season. In the 2024 NBA season, the Kings went 46-36 and ended up getting eliminated in the process.

However, now that they have brought in another star who possesses great offensive and defensive ability, they might be able to contend this coming season.

Sacramento Kings Acquire DeMar DeRozan

DeRozan is one of the best offensive players in the NBA

On July 6th, 2024, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Sacramento Kings acquired DeMar DeRozan in a massive three-team sign-and-trade transaction. This trade will see the Sacramento Kings losing two role players in Harrison Barnes and Chris Duarte , and bringing in a star-level player instead.

This move has now turned the Sacramento Kings into a threat this coming season, considering that DeRozan has been continuously playing at an all-star level for nearly his entire career. He had a short but great statistical stint with the Chicago Bulls , proving to fans that he is still a highly talented player.

DeMar DeRozan Statistics With Chicago Bulls Category Stat Games Played 229 PPG 25.5 APG 5.1 RPG 4.7 FG% 49.6% 3P% 33.6%

DeRozan is a great offensive player, as he has shown great scoring and playmaking skills as well as possessing the clutch scoring gene. This type of player will certainly bring the Kings to the next level, as DeMar will join two other all-stars on his new team.

New Big Three in Sacramento

Teams should look out for this newly formed trio

With DeMar DeRozan now on the Sacramento Kings, the franchise will see a new Big Three leading them in the 2024-25 NBA Season. This includes DeRozan, De'Aaron Fox , and Domantas Sabonis .

All three of these are All-Star level talents who will each bring a different value to the team. Fox averaged great scoring numbers in the previous season and showed his vision as he consistently created shots for teammates. Sabonis has quickly turned into one of the best shooting and playmaking big men in the league and has also turned into a double-double machine.

2023–24 Statistics For the Sacramento Kings Duo Category De'Aaron Fox Domantas Sabonis MPG 35.9 35.7 PPG 26.6 19.4 APG 5.6 8.2 RPG 4.6 13.7 FG% 46.5% 59.4% 3P% 36.9% 37.9%

With these three players leading the charge, the Sacramento Kings have just created one of the most threatening trios in the NBA. It will be interesting to see how well these three play with each other, and what their ceiling will be as teammates.

Potentially Trading for Kyle Kuzma

This young star could bring great offensive ability to the team

According to Marc Stein of TheSteinLine, the Sacramento Kings previously showed interest in New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram , and have even sent a trade package to them. However, one of the key pieces of this trade was Harrison Barnes , who is now going to the San Antonio Spurs .

Reporter Damien Barling has also stated that it seems like the Kings are no longer interested in bringing in the All-Star caliber player. Instead, they have been showing more interest in another all-star-level forward, who is Kyle Kuzma .

Kuzma had a great statistical season with the Washington Wizards last year, though the team only finished with 15 wins. However, if Kuzma were to come to Sacramento, he would no longer have to lead the team on his own and would have significantly more help.

This potential pick-up could give the Kings another major boost aside from the DeRozan trade, considering how well Kyle Kuzma played in the previous NBA season.

2023-24 Kyle Kuzma Statistics Category Stat MPG 32.6 PPG 22.2 APG 4.2 RPG 6.6 FG% 46.3% 3P% 33.6%

Promising Young Talent

Sacramento has a solid future

Although the Sacramento Kings are very stacked in terms of their star players, their young players have proven to be great and are consistently getting better.

This can be seen heavily with the 4th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Keegan Murray . Murray has shown himself to be a very consistent scorer who has also taken a huge leap in his defensive abilities. After just two years in the NBA, Murray has already developed into a very reliable player for the Kings and will only get better, as he continues to improve in nearly all categories.

Keegan Murray NBA Statistics Category 2022–23 Stats 2023–24 Stats MPG 29.8 33.6 PPG 12.2 15.2 APG 1.2 1.7 RPG 4.6 5.5 FG% 45.3% 45.4% 3P% 41.1% 35.8%

Other young players that the team has brought onto their roster in recent years include Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk . Both of these guys have proven to be solid scorers and Monk is turning into a good playmaker as well. Rookie Devin Carter is also one to look out for, as he is considered one of the most NBA-ready players coming out of the 2024 Draft.

How Well Will The Kings Do in 2025?

Is this a contending team?

The Kings are coming into the 2025 NBA Season with a much more developed and talented roster, so there could be some huge improvements seen regarding their overall performance.

Although nearly every Western Conference playoff team has gotten better during the offseason, none have quite taken a jump like the Kings have after their massive acquisition of DeMar DeRozan. They will likely find themselves in a playoff spot in 2025 if everything goes right for them.

The Kings will probably not find themselves in championship talks this season, though they will certainly be a dangerous team to look out for in the West. It wouldn't be very surprising to see Sacramento potentially find themselves in a Conference Finals spot this season, though that is probably their ceiling for now.

