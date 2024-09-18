Key Takeaways The Sacramento Kings have enjoyed varying levels of success over the past three seasons with a fairly talented roster.

Though the team has failed to get past the first round of the NBA Playoffs with their former All-Star duo of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, their home crowd still sells out the Golden 1 Center every night.

Even with a lack of consistent success on the court, the Kings will still provide their loyal fan base with a fun team that could surprise plenty.

The Sacramento Kings are in an interesting spot in the timeline of their franchise's history. For the first time since the mid-2000s, the Kings have risen from the bottom of the Western Conference standings for two consecutive seasons to hold a spot as a team many consider mediocre. While that's normally a death sentence for most teams in the Association, Sacramento seems to be embracing their current standing as a middle-of-the-pack team in the West. Their apparent satisfaction with being average is present because the franchise has been rewarded for leading a competent, but not championship-contending, team to the postseason. This is not unexpected, though, considering the tragic postseason history of the franchise, or rather, their lack of one.

After a league-leading 16 consecutive seasons of missing out on the playoffs heading into the 2022-23 season, the team surprised everyone by winning 48 games, good enough to place as the No. 3 seed in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Sacramento's loyal fan base hadn't had a reason to celebrate their team for nearly two decades, but their success and high-octane style of play led to consistent sold-out crowds at the team's home arena, the Golden 1 Center, throughout the season. A team full of skilled scorers, gifted play-makers, and knock-down three-point shooters, Sacramento's offensive abilities were wildly entertaining. Though they were eliminated in the first round after a tough seven-game series against the Golden State Warriors , the league was effectively put on notice.

The 2023-24 season saw the Kings finish at 46-36, sneaking into the Play-In Tournament as the No. 10 seed. Sacramento would eventually lose to the New Orleans Pelicans , ending their playoff dreams. Even after suffering defeat in the postseason twice, the team still achieved a major accomplishment over the past two seasons. The Sacramento Kings have become one of the most captivating and fun teams in the entire league, and their attendance figures tell the same story.

Kings Avg. Home Attendance - 2021-2024 Season Avg. Attendance 2021-22 14,439 2022-23 17,451 2023-24 17,927

The Kings look to be as engaging as ever heading into 2024-25. Their lightning-fast, high-flying point guard, De'Aaron Fox , a jack-of-all-trades and superior play-making center, Domantas Sabonis , and creative microwave scoring guard, Malik Monk , will give fans of fast-paced offense a reason to watch every single night. The team also acquired the talented veteran scorer, DeMar DeRozan , via sign-and-trade. Though they've surely built a talented team with plenty of money tied to it, the Sacramento front office likely realizes that it's not enough to compete for a title. In fact, they've constructed the roster in this manner because they realized the value of simply being branded as a fun basketball team.

Sacramento Has a Different Idea of 'Winning'

The Kings will capitalize monetarily with their fascinating roster

Raining on a parade, or in this case, dimming a beam, is tough, but the Sacramento Kings likely will not be holding up the Larry O'Brien trophy come season's end. That said, the 2024-25 season won't be wasted for Sacramento, so long as their attendance keeps up with its current trajectory. Even as the team won two fewer games and dropped from the third seed to No. 9 from 2022-23 to 2023-24, their attendance rose. If anything, this proves that while winning brought plenty of Kings fans back to the Golden 1 Center, they stayed because of the on-court product and entertainment factor. Much of this has to do with the continued success of the Fox-Sabonis tandem and their ability to create highlight plays, as well as Malik Monk's emergence as a finalist for the Sixth Man of the Year award last season.

D. Fox, M. Monk, D. Sabonis Advanced Stats - 2023-24 Category D. Fox M. Monk D. Sabonis OFF RTG per 100 poss. 113 113 127 TS% 56.7 56.4 63.7 OBPM 2.6 1.5 4.0 PER 20.1 16.0 23.2

The individual crowd size spike for the Kings was seen in conjunction with the attendance numbers from around the league in 2023-24, as the NBA ended up breaking several attendance records thanks to a handful of its most alluring franchises. Due in large part to the Kings being one of 12 teams to sell out every single home game on their schedule, the league set all-time records for total attendance, average attendance, and sellout crowds. What makes Sacramento's status as a mediocre team that draws in more fans than the majority of other teams in the league the most puzzling, is that the team is still reeling from their incredible playoff drought which lasted from 2006 to 2023. The 2022-23 season was magical for the Kings, but they failed to capitalize on it and win their first playoff series since 2004. Still, the fans came in droves to watch Sacramento score 120.7 points each night, the highest total in the league.

Reaching NBA purgatory would certainly be a cause for concern for just about any other franchise in the NBA, but the Kings have seemingly found their niche. Sacramento's current identity reflects their status as a team that's neither tanking for a top NBA Draft selection nor competing for a championship, which also puts them in a perfect situation in case they outperform their expectations for this coming season. The franchise has already seen that with a sharp decline in on-court success, their following has grown. Seeing that as the case, another season of high-flying action combined with unexpected winning wouldn't hurt in terms of drawing even more fans into their home building.

Per Sports Illustrated, Sacramento's 2024-25 win projection sits at 45.5, likely placing them in the middle of a tightly contested Western Conference for the second season in a row. Mediocrity may be staring a hole through the Sacramento Kings, but if they're going to fall to depths such as the Play-In Tournament for the second straight season, they'll go down while seeking clear notoriety as the best show in basketball.