Highlights Andre Onana's costly errors led to Manchester United surrendering the lead twice in their Champions League match against Galatasaray.

Paul Scholes criticised Onana's performance, highlighting his weak goalkeeping technique and poor positioning.

Despite the criticism, coach Erik ten Hag refused to solely blame Onana, emphasising the importance of the team's collective responsibility.

Andre Onana endured his toughest night yet since joining Manchester United during Wednesday’s Champions League group stage clash away at Galatasaray. The 27-year-old made a series of costly errors as the Red Devils surrendered the lead twice in Turkey.

Erik ten Hag’s side got off to a dream start at Rams Park thanks to two goals in seven minutes from the in-form Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes. However, the hosts reduced the deficit to one goal in the 29th minute when Hakim Ziyech’s free-kick went through Man Utd’s wall and past Onana.

Scott McTominay put United 3-1 up early in the second half, but Galatasaray were back on level terms with 20 minutes remaining courtesy of another Ziyech free-kick and a powerful strike from Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu that caught Onana out at his near post. However, Onana’s biggest mistake of the evening was his failure to deal with Ziyech’s second direct free-kick goal of the night.

Paul Scholes reacts to Andre Onana's performance

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes was analysing the game for TNT Sports and didn’t hold back when reviewing the Cameroon international’s performance during the 3-3 draw. “Well, what can you say? It’s a terrible mistake again [for the second goal],” the retired midfielder commented, per The Metro. “I’m not sure what he’s actually trying to do, punch it away with his right hand? It’s weak.

“He makes people nervous, he makes the defence nervous, he makes the whole team nervous. He makes simple saves look really, really difficult. Beaten at the near post [for Galatasaray’s third]. We’ll probably have goalkeeper experts who will know more about this than us, but again I don’t think he should be beaten at the near post. His positioning is poor. For me, all three goals are down to him. His technique looks awkward.”

Video: Onana's sad reaction at full-time

Signed from Inter Milan last summer as a replacement for David de Gea, who remains a free agent following his Old Trafford departure, the £47.2 million goalkeeper cut a dejected figure when referee Jose María Sanchez Martínez blew the full-time whistle. The footage, uploaded to X (formerly Twitter), by TNT Sports is a tough watch.

Ten Hag refuses to blame Onana

“He is OK,” Ten Hag said of Onana, per The Guardian. “It is not about an individual. Individual errors in football can make a difference and you take responsibility for it, but it is always about the team.

Champions League Group A (As it stands - 30/11) Pos. Club Pld GD Pts 1. Bayern Munich (Q) 5 +5 10 2. Copenhagen 5 -1 5 3. Galatasaray 5 -2 5 4. Manchester United 5 -2 4

“We scored quickly after each other. It’s about the point when you are 2-0 up and you have to manage the game. It is not so easy when we give free-kicks away and we have to defend the free‑kicks better. Hakim is brilliant, I know that, and he is extraordinary.

“It is always about incidents and details and we can do better. We have to learn from it because as a team we are conceding too many goals and it is unnecessary and avoidable. I am sure our team is experienced and capable enough to manage this and we will do better.”

Man Utd's next fixtures

Onana will be desperate to make amends for his performance in Turkey, starting this weekend when Man Utd travel to St. James’ Park for a difficult fixture against Newcastle United. Four days later, Ten Hag’s side welcome Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea to Old Trafford.