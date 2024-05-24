Highlights Chris Bosh quickly proved himself as an outstanding player in Toronto, earning multiple All-Star selections.

Bosh transitioned from being the first option with the Toronto Raptors to the third option with the Miami Heat, embracing his role.

Bosh's NBA career was cut short due to a blood clot issue, but his impact on the game was recognized with a Basketball Hall of Fame induction.

2016 All-Star Weekend: the 65th time in history the game's best players came together, Kobe Bryant played his final All-Star Game, and Chris Bosh and the Miami Heat uncovered rattling news. Amid a perfectly healthy season, Bosh learned that a serious medical issue would sideline him for the remainder of the season and potentially put his basketball future at great risk.

Just three years earlier, Bosh pulled down a clutch rebound and assisted teammate Ray Allen on a championship-saving three-point shot. Now, Bosh was faced with a tough decision on his NBA future.

It all ended abruptly.

The Making of A Perennial NBA All-Star

Bosh's origin story started with the Toronto Raptors

Chris Bosh was a product of a stacked draft class, featuring guys like Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James, and Dwayne Wade. Bosh quickly proved himself as one of the best prospects of the draft by putting up 17 points per game for the Toronto Raptors in just his second season.

This was for a Raptors team that was starved for talent. Bosh, the second that he stepped foot in Toronto, was arguably the team’s best player after Vince Carter. At just 21 years old, he was selected to his first All-Star team after showcasing his awesome inside and outside game. He was great with his back to the basket and had a nice feel for the game.

In his early years, Bosh lacked an average supporting cast. With the team growing frustrated with Carter’s contract situation, the young Bosh wasn’t exactly drafted into an environment that would help him thrive as a young player. But this didn’t stop him from quickly becoming one of the best forwards in the league. He had five straight seasons in which he averaged better than 22 points per game.

Chris Bosh Rookie Season Stat Rank Among Rookies Minutes 4th Pts 5th Rebs 1st Blks 1st FGM 4th

He was loved by the city, even more after the recent departures of stars like Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady. He was a consistent and durable star who gave the Raptors vast hope that they would soon be close to contending for a title. But as Bosh accumulated individual accolades and continued producing at a young age, the Raptors struggled to win.

Toronto mustered just three total playoff games won in Bosh's seven seasons with the team. Toronto decided to move the All-Star in a facilitated sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat in the summer of 2010. The franchise's carousel of finding a long-term franchise cornerstone continued.

Bosh suddenly went from playoff hopeful to championship aspirations in a matter of one summer.

Entering The Limelight

Bosh joined Wade and James in South Beach

Chris Bosh was this humble, quiet kid who was suddenly thrown into the fire being one of the faces of the most hated team in all of sports. It didn’t suit his personality. Bosh was without a doubt one of the best players in the game. But with his move to the Miami Heat, there would come a huge change in roles. He went from the first option in Toronto to the third option in Miami.

This would be a problem for most superstars used to carrying the load, but Bosh accepted his role. In hindsight, it might’ve been the reason Miami enjoyed a couple of more championships.

At times, one could argue that Bosh was utilized more like a glorified role player than a third star. As his tenure with the Miami Heat went on, Bosh accepted the role as the ‘third-fiddle’ on the team in hopes of best positioning Miami to compete for another title. Predictably, Bosh’s numbers took a hit. He put up career lows in many statistical categories.

But what made Bosh so important to Miami’s success was his ability to defend. His length, defensive IQ, and shot-blocking ability were elite. His ability to guard all five positions on defense became Miami’s anchor defensively. Offensively, he was a skilled enough shooter, allowing James and Wade to be dynamic in their spots.

If Bosh insisted on playing the same style he played in Toronto as the focal point of an offense, the Heat would not have been nearly as successful as they were in the 4 years James, Wade, and Bosh were united.

Chris Bosh: Best Playoff Games w/ Miami Date Pts Rebs Blks FG% 5/22/2011 34 5 1 72% 6/12/2012 24 7 2 64% 5/10/2013 20 19 2 50% 5/30/2014 25 8 2 71%

In an interview Bosh appeared in during the 2011 season, he acknowledged the challenges of playing a reduced role.

“Everybody says they’ll sacrifice whatever they can to have a chance to win. But until that happens, you’ll never know the emotions you have to go through in order to get it.” -Chris Bosh

In a pivotal Game 3 against the Chicago Bulls in 2011, Bosh scored 34 points on 72 percent shooting from the floor.

In 2014, Bosh helped the Heat grab a 3-1 lead over Paul George’s 1st-seeded Indiana Pacers with 25 points and 13 rebounds on 3-5 from the 3-point line.

Miami later rewarded Bosh with a brand-new 5-year contract worth a whopping $118 million.

“His skillset makes him one of the best players in the game today. I’ve always felt he was committed to this organization, this staff, and this city. I think he’s going to have the opportunity of a lifetime leading this team next season and having the nine-time NBA All-Star back in the fold was a big key for us. We are very blessed to have him.” -Pat Riley

A big payday meant more expectations for Bosh, who was in the midst of his NBA prime. What was better was that Bosh, after being the third option for several years, would now be at least 1A to a declining Dwayne Wade. Moving forward, Bosh’s offensive game resembled his younger self in Toronto.

Bosh put up great numbers and excelled individually. His efforts helped keep Miami afloat even after the departure of James in free agency. On paper, the Heat’s future appeared to be on the upside. They had some solid young talent to pair with Bosh and Wade and looked to continue building the team through the draft and free agency.

A Screeching Halt to His NBA Career

Blood clots in his lungs cut his career short

At the halfway point of the 2014-15 season, it was the unfortunate turning point for Bosh, who was still 29 years old. Early in 2015, Bosh was diagnosed with a blood clot in his lungs. It reached a point where doctors warned him about resuming his NBA career.

It all escalated one day when Bosh was out enjoying his vacation and suddenly felt a sharp pain in his chest. Bosh would miss the rest of that season. It was frightening news.

"I was happy to be alive. I was happy just to have the smallest things." -Chris Bosh

The news was hard to digest for the entire Miami Heat franchise. They went from champions just a couple of seasons earlier to losing James in free agency. Now, Bosh's potential exit was on the horizon.

Despite the diagnosis, Bosh did return to action the following season, appearing in 53 regular season games. He kept telling himself that he would prove the doctors wrong and continue his NBA career. But his blood clotting emerged again in 2016. Team doctors and officials continued to warn Bosh that the situation would only exacerbate if Bosh continued to play.

This would end up being all she wrote for future Hall of Famer. Bosh was just weeks away from his 30th birthday. He had a lot of basketball left in him. He was doing the customary Chris Bosh things before the issues arose. He averaged 20 points per game and anchored the defensive end. He was selected to another All-Star game and even participated in the Skills Challenge over the weekend.

To abruptly see your career end is painful. To see your career end while you are playing at the top of your game is devastating. Bosh had an outside chance to enter the discussion of the top three players ever at his position. Bosh reportedly took blood thinners at some point during the 2016 season. Eventually, he was informed that playing while taking blood thinners could be so injurious to his health that it could cause uncontrollable bleeding.

Bosh was forced to call it a career in 2017, realizing that making a comeback at this point just wasn’t worth risking his life.

All in all, Bosh had solidified his place as one of the best big men to ever lace up a pair of sneakers. In 2019, the Miami Heat gracefully elected to retire #1 in honor of his great years with the franchise.

Chris Bosh Hall of Fame Resume GP PPG RPG BPG SPG All-Star Championships 893 19.2 8.5 1.0 0.8 11x 2

In 2021, he was enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame: a great pay-off for a great player who had his career cut so short. We look back at Bosh for transforming the ‘stretch-four’ position. He was one of the first big guys who could step beyond the three-point line and routinely knock down shots. He took a back seat when he was at the peak of his prime and helped make one of the most talented teams the NBA has ever seen.

This is the reason why Bosh was a champion and a true winner. His career didn’t end nearly the way he had imagined, but Bosh’s legacy will forever be special for generations of players to come.