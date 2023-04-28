Former Liverpool star Sadio Mane could be set for a dramatic Premier League return as Chelsea are believed to be plotting a move for the troubled Bayern Munich man, according to reports from Football Insider.

Mane enjoyed a brilliant six-season stint on Merseyside and was integral to their success under Jurgen Klopp.

During that period, the Senegalese ace won one Premier League and one Champions League, as well as a number of other honours.

On an individual front, he racked up 22 goals in the 2018/19 domestic season and won the Golden Boot, albeit in a tie alongside Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Now, Chelsea are said to be planning a shock swoop for the 31-year-old less than 12 months since his Premier League farewell.

It’s no surprise that Blues' chairman Todd Boehly is willing to look past his dismal stint in Germany when he was such a goal threat during his time at Anfield.

Chelsea’s big spending looks set to continue

Since the arrival of the American businessman, the west London outfit has racked up spending of close to £600 million, recruiting the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling and Enzo Fernandez.

For all the attacking prowess they brought in, they have little to show for it.

Chelsea have been woeful in front of goal in the Premier League this season, scoring just 30 goals. Only Nottingham Forest, Wolves, Southampton, and Everton have found the back of the net less.

Bear in mind all four of those teams are in the midst of a relegation battle.

Former Arsenal striker Aubameyang was picked up with the view of being their leading marksman but has contributed just one Premier League goal this term.

January loan signing Joao Felix looks to continue proving his worth at Chelsea and is likely to stay at Stamford Bridge beyond his loan deal but has also struggled to fire for the Blues this season.

Maybe, a rejuvenated Mane is just what the doctor ordered.

After all, Mane did score 111 Premier League goals across his time at Liverpool and Southampton.

Sadio Mane’s disappointing spell at Bayern Munich

Unfortunately, his time at Bayern Munich may be best remembered for his post-match bust-up with ex-Manchester City wide man Leroy Sane.

This is down to the rest of his maiden stint being less than impressive.

Mane looked to have translated his goalscoring form for Liverpool over to the Bundesliga when he scored three goals in his first three outings but has since shuddered.

Another four goals have taken his tally up to seven in his debut campaign, but this has come over otal of 21 games.

One wretched season in Bavaria later and the Liverpool legend is surprisingly being hunted down by their Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Blues' fans will be hopeful that Mane can come good if he does arrive at Stamford Bridge and given the Premier League credibility he holds from his time under Klopp, it's not an unrealistic expectation.

Should the deal materialise, the Bundesliga giants are reportedly said to want to recoup the majority of what they paid for Mane’s services, which was around £35m.