Sadio Mané and Leroy Sané exchanged a very frosty handshake during Bayern Munich's 1-1 draw with Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-final second leg last night.

Given the recent history between the pair, it was definitely one of the more awkward substitutions of the match.

The 31-year-old Mane was making his return to the Bayern Munich side after being suspended from last weekend's Bundesliga clash against Hoffenheim after a bust-up with his teammate Sane.

After a solid performance that just lacked that finishing touch, Sane was brought off by manager Thomas Tuchel.

It just so happened that the man who was replacing him was Mane, and let's just say the air has definitely not been cleared yet between those two.

Video: Mane replaces Sane in awkward substitution

Common courtesy told the pair that a handshake was the best approach, but to onlookers it ended up being a very awkward exchange.

Mane attempted to give the former Man City winger a double high-five, but Sane, who was visibly irritated by his team's performance, disregarded this and simply held out one pitiful hand as a mere gesture.

Not the team spirit you need when you are 4-0 down on aggregate.

What happened between Mane and Sane?

During the reverse fixture of the Champions League tie last week, Mane and Sane got into a spat on the pitch in the latter stages of their 3-0 away loss to Man City.

Although it is not completely clear on exactly what happened between the pair, reports were that the former Liverpool winger felt disrespected by Sane.

The argument continued on after the final whistle and into the tunnel, reaching breaking point in the dressing room when Mane hit the 27-year-old in the face.

Sane emerged the next day with a bruised and swollen lip, attempting to hide it from the cameras at Munich Airport.

Mane did not participate in Bayern's 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim last weekend and received a fine of £350k for his actions.

Mane has struggled to settle in Germany

After leaving Liverpool with high aspirations, this season has not gone as once hoped for the Senegalese international with this altercation being another blow for Mane's debut season at Bayern Munich.

Tensions are still high between the pair and this recent hit to their Champions League aspirations will not be helping.

Bayern Munich have now been knocked out of all competitions since Julian Nagelsmann was fired and replaced by Tuchel.

The former Chelsea boss will now have the difficult job of getting the two wingers to resolve their differences, so he can focus on winning Bayern Munich's 11th successive Bundesliga title in a row.