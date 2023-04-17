What on earth is happening to Sadio Mane at Bayern Munich?

Widely regarded as one of Europe’s best forwards during his hugely successful six-year spell with Liverpool, Bayern appeared to have pulled off a major coup by signing the Senegal international for £35 million in June 2022.

Liverpool didn’t want to lose Mane, who had recently turned 30, but reluctantly accepted his desire to embark on a new challenge in Germany.

"I felt the great interest of this big club from the start so there was no doubt in my mind,” Mane said after completing his move from Anfield to the Allianz Arena.

Meanwhile, Bayern president Herbert Hainer commented: "Sadio Mane is a world star who underscores the appeal of FC Bayern and increases the attractiveness of the entire Bundesliga. It is for such unique footballers that the fans come to the stadiums."

Mane's move to Bayern has backfired for all parties

Fast-forward 10 months, however, and the move has backfired on all parties in rather spectacular fashion.

Liverpool have struggled without Mane in their front three. Klopp’s side finished second in the Premier League table last season with 92 points and reached the Champions League final.

This season they currently sit eighth in the Premier League table with 44 points from 29 matches.

While Bayern currently occupy top spot in the Bundesliga, Mane’s future with the German giants now appears to be in serious doubt following his bust-up with teammate Leroy Sane.

Per Sky Germany, Mane has been fined more than €300,000 after punching Sane in the dressing room following Bayern’s 3-0 defeat against Manchester City in the Champions League.

Sane was seen with a swollen lip ahead of Bayern’s 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim on Saturday.

As well as being fined, Mane was also suspended by his employers for the Hoffenheim game as a consequence of his violent outburst.

Mane's Bayern spell has now reached a new low

And now it’s being reported in Germany that Bayern will do everything in their power to offload Mane this summer - after just one season with the club.

Aside from his altercation with Sane, Mane has also flattered to deceive on the pitch and has found himself playing a bit-part role in recent months.

There have even been jokes made at the training ground that Bayern signed Mane’s twin brother, rather than the star who lit up the Premier League and Champions League with Liverpool.

“From what I'm hearing, Bayern will try everything to offload Sadio Mane in the summer,” journalist Florian Plettenberg is reporting, per @iMiaSanMia on Twitter. “From a sporting point of view, Thomas Tuchel has no plans with Mane as he doesn't fit his system. This is my information. The player is seen very critically internally.

“Signing Mane is considered a mistake, especially with his salary of more than €20m/year. Following his disappointing performances, there's a joke doing the rounds at Säbener Straße that Bayern signed Mane’s twin brother, not the one from Liverpool.”

It’s quite clear that Mane’s spell at the Allianz Arena has reached a sad new low - and it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he’s no longer a member of Bayern's squad next season.